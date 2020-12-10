Can you crack it?

@m_hutley first to get it and provided explanation how he solved it.

@rpkamp got it right and provided explanation how he solved it. It is also the same approach I took to solving it.

@SamA74 has it right and provided explanation how he solved it.

@TechnoBear has it right.

@Gandalf has it right.

Currently there 3, nay 4 different known approaches to the solve.

@m3g4p0p not only has it right, but he is also the only one to write a script to solve it (Python). Very impressive!

@Erik_J has it right and has the easiest to understand solve process so far. Looks to be the same method @rpkamp and I used.