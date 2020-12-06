Can you crack it?

Maybe this will help some folks:
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
function fred($val)
{
foreach($val as $num) :
echo ' ' .$num;;
endforeach;
echo '<br>';
}
$x1 = [6, 8, 2, ' - one correct and well placed ']; //
$x2 = [6, 1, 4, ' - one correct and wrong placed'];
$x3 = [2, 0, 6, ' - two correct and wrongly placed'];
$x4 = [7, 3, 8, ' - none correct'];
$x5 = [3, 8, 0, ' - one correct and wrong placed'];
fred($x1);
fred($x2);
fred($x3);
fred($x4);
fred($x5);
Output:
Edit:
Spelling not my forty