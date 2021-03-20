Can you crack it? - 3 Digit Code Lock

Let me know if you “close” this at some point, @benanamen, and i’ll come back and give my way of figuring it out (Which is NOT saying that it’s the only way. Just how my mental gymnastics worked). In a spoiler block, of course.
You can tell me in PM if you like. I am interested to know how you did it.
John Betong cheated and used google to find the answer.
No just Googled to ensure my attempt was correct… honest
I have it.
PM’d my answer as well
I’m the oldest here (I think) so should be the last* to speak.
*) Ancient Chinese rule to allow the younger to tell what they think.
I suspect not
Well, I’m older than @John_Betong.
coothead
@m_hutley first to get it and provided explanation how he solved it.
@rpkamp got it right and provided explanation how he solved it. It is also the same approach I took to solving it.
@SamA74 has it right and provided explanation how he solved it.
@TechnoBear has it right.
@Gandalf has it right.
Currently there 3, nay 4 different known approaches to the solve.
@m3g4p0p not only has it right, but he is also the only one to write a script to solve it (Python). Very impressive!
@Erik_J has it right and has the easiest to understand solve process so far. Looks to be the same method @rpkamp and I used.
@DaveMaxwell has it right.
@James_Hibbard has it right with solve explanation
…I don’t see the person, who is older
than @John_Betong, on your list.
Don’t worry though, he’s so old that he’s
probably forgotten all about the problem.
coothead
John never gave me an answer. He gave me a link to a solve on the internet.
I think he who asked is the one missing:
But the person, who proclaimed that he
was older than that esteemed member
did supply you with one, and might even
have indicated his methodology.
coothead
@coothead gave me a correct answer on a completely different site so my Sitepoint super duper secret post reader/poster/updater did not know he gave a correct answer. I will have to manually add him.
@coothead has it right.
Sure he is. Post #27
Can you give us a hint to this elderly person?
It is very difficult, if not impossible, to find
out the age of members on SitePoint.
Some, will suggest that age is just a number,
but I think that is a shortsighted view, as a
person’s age is an important indication of
where they are coming from and also how
much longer they are likely to stay.
coothead
Talking about a completely different site,
I noticed that @benanamen’s age is given
as 1016, which makes him 47 years older
than Methuselah. Wow.
coothead
