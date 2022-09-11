Can we replace portion of output url?

hello
i have no knowledge in php language but id like to know if
let say (this just an example) I have piece of code as such
header('link: <'. $request->url(null) .'>; rel="alternate"');
this will generate on HTTP header status as
link: <https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/recaptcha-on-my-form-has-a-bug/395543>; rel="alternate"
is there any way for me (using PHP) to replace only
www.sitepoint.com part with a different string? example I set string for replacement as
abcdef so the output result become
link: <https://abcdef/community/t/recaptcha-on-my-form-has-a-bug/395543>; rel="alternate"