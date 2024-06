Hi helpful friends.

pvpfarm . com this is my forum (discourse software like sitepoint community)

I want to sort the subcategories so that the icons are one under the other.

This is how I use it now. display : flex



How I want it to look



If we changes this code display : flex to this display : block



It looks like this, but I don’t want it to look like this.

Can we do that with CSS ?