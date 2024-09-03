Can this layout be achieved using only css?

HTML & CSS
1

Hi, I have a simple grid layout with a header, main content, and footer. Occasionally, the main content includes a blog post, and I’d like to have a table of contents appear in an aside to the right of the blog post on desktop PCs. However, on mobile devices, I want the table of contents to appear below the blog post title. How can I achieve this with CSS and HTML? I want the aside area to switch between two positions: once appearing as a sidebar and once being part of the main content.

toc
toc1024×228 41.4 KB

The page looks like this:

<body>
  <div class="grid-container">
    <header>
      Header
    </header>

    <main class="main">
      <div class="blog-container">
        <div class="blog-post">
          <h2>Title</h2>
          <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit..</p>
        </div>
      </div>
    </main>

    <footer class="footer">
      Footer
    </footer>
  </div>
</body>

The mobile first CSS:

.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-gap: 10px;
  grid-template-areas:
    "header"
    "main"
    "footer"
}

The desktop CSS:

@media (min-width: 52em) {
  .grid-container {
    grid-template-columns: minmax(300px, 800px);
    justify-content: center;
  }
}

I’m curious if it’s possible to achieve what I want using only CSS and media queries. Any suggestions appreciated.