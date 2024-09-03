Can this layout be achieved using only css?

Hi, I have a simple grid layout with a header, main content, and footer. Occasionally, the main content includes a blog post, and I’d like to have a table of contents appear in an aside to the right of the blog post on desktop PCs. However, on mobile devices, I want the table of contents to appear below the blog post title. How can I achieve this with CSS and HTML? I want the aside area to switch between two positions: once appearing as a sidebar and once being part of the main content.



The page looks like this:

<body> <div class="grid-container"> <header> Header </header> <main class="main"> <div class="blog-container"> <div class="blog-post"> <h2>Title</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit..</p> </div> </div> </main> <footer class="footer"> Footer </footer> </div> </body>

The mobile first CSS:

.grid-container { display: grid; grid-gap: 10px; grid-template-areas: "header" "main" "footer" }

The desktop CSS:

@media (min-width: 52em) { .grid-container { grid-template-columns: minmax(300px, 800px); justify-content: center; } }

I’m curious if it’s possible to achieve what I want using only CSS and media queries. Any suggestions appreciated.