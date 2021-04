@PaulOB Code has gone slightly far ahead than Hamburger.

Let me explain. Hamburger we are on the same page.

We are using HTML:

only hamburger/menu class will have an additional class on click:

and then the CSS:

But there is a larger picture now. There are two additives:

Part 1

Those hamburger toggling should have two more features associated. On toggling the mobile many should appear for that we need to remove hide class.

Part 2

The content/article part should either be made transparent or hidden. I am using hidden. for that class hide need to go there.

JQuery version will go like this.

$('.menu').click (function(){ $(".hamburger").toggleClass('clicked'); $("article").toggleClass('hide'); $(".mobilemenu").toggleClass('hide'); }); </script>

$(“article”).toggleClass(‘hide’); will hide article content

$(".mobilemenu").toggleClass(‘hide’); will remove hide class and make menu visible.