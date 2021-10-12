Can this function be organized better?

I believe that everything I said to do in post #62 is in a sequence that keeps everything working.
Code is still working.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
Code stops working
Adding this in.
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
All of the information about what needs to be done is not only in the code excerpts. You need to read the text of what I wrote too.
For example, you still have height and weight in the videoPlayer code. It is extremely clear that you are only attempting to use the blocks of code in my post, and are ignoring what I wrote.
You must do better than that.
- Unused ‘player’.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Also, how come manageCover was never removed?
I don’t think you gave instructions on how that is removed.
or, is that now staying in the code?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Instead of trying to do it all at once, start over and test after making each change.
It is much easier to test and fix things immediately than to blindly make all of the changes and have no idea about what to do at the end of things.
Start over, and let me know at what stage that problems start to occur.
At this stage:
Is this:
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Being changed to this: ?
players.push = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
If yes, then: No jslint errors
These don’t go together:
const players = [];
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
I get redefinition of player when I do this:
const player = [];
What am I supposed to do? I need further guidance.
Next: manageCover is staying in the code?
I am asking because you don’t mention it in your instructions.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Also, in Post #40 you talked about manageCover not belonging there.
managePlayer not needing to know anything about manageCover.
Maybe that is next to do?
What code did you have at the previous step, before things go wrong?
This can be written so many different ways I’m confused and don’t know which should be used.
If I do this:
This would then be deleted:
const players = [];
Do you want me to do this? This works.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Where I get this in jslint:
Unused ‘player’.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Full Code 1
const players = [];
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
Full Code 2
const players = [];
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Should one of these be used?
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
players.push = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
I’m thinking I should use this one because then I would be able to delete the global variable.
const players = [];
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
What I want you to do is to get to the last stage that works, and tell me about the next stage that you have trouble with. Can you supply that information?
You wanted me to do this:
jslint error code / Code works, just that jslint error.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Where I get this in jslint:
Unused ‘player’.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
I changed the code to this:
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
And the global variable gets deleted:
const players = [];
I am up to removing manageCover from the manangePlayer function.
If that is what is next to do?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
or this can be deleted:
const player =
And the code works like this:
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
There is no issue with the code working.
The only issue there is is:
What should this last line be where jslint doesn’t have a problem with it.
jslint likes how these are written.
Code 1
new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Code 2
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
Written those ways, the global variable can be deleted:
const players = [];
It looks like you have deleted the rest of that addPlayer function below the player line. Please restore the code that you deleted below it.
Both codes work where jslint doesn’t have a problem.
Code 1
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Code 2
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
The managePlayer code expects to get a player from that addPlayer function.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
}
That player is then added to the wrapper, so that we can later on access the player.
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
Just because it doesn’t “break anything” right now, doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be there.
The addPlayer function needs to return the player that it made.
With that information, if I understand you correctly.
Of those 2 codes, I should be using this one?
The one with the return player?
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
Is the plan still to remove manageCover from the managePlayer function?
If yes, how would that be done?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
That will be happening after everything from my previous instructions has been completed.
Did I do everything you asked me to?
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", function resetVideoHandler() {
player.destroy();
});
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
return player;
}
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars,
width: 640
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function combinePlayerOptions(opts1 = {}, opts2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, opts1, opts2);
Object.keys(opts1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof opts1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, opts1[prop], opts2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());