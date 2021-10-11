Can this function be organized better?

Here is a UML diagram of the code at https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/

Currently combinePlayerOptions has two things that use it. When combinePlayerOptions has only one thing that uses it, we can then move that function into one of the player modules.

There are a couple of different ways of doing that.

One is to remove from videoPlayer all need for combinePlayerOptions to be used so that it can be moved into the managePlayer module. A different technique is to copy (usually a bad idea) combinePlayerOptions into videoPlayer and have managePlayer ask videoPlayer to combinePlayerOptions.

That second idea isn’t good as an idea because combinePlayerOptions still has multiple masters that it must obey (not a good idea), one being local to videoPlayer and the other being external in managePlayer.

The first idea is better if we can get the code to work in that manner. Can we completely remove combinePlayerOptions from either managePlayer or videoPlayer? To remove it from managePlayer means that all of the options manipulation happens in videoPlayer, which doesn’t seem to be a suitable job for the videoPlayer code. Instead, it is the managePlayer code that has the job of cleaning things up before passing it to videoPlayer.

As a result removing combinePlayerOptions from videoPlayer is the more reasonable approach to take.

Here is where combinePlayerOptions is used in the videoPlayer code, to deal with the defaults there:

function addPlayer(video, settings) { const defaults = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", videoId: video.dataset.id, width: 640 }; defaults.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady }; const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);

We can move those defaults out to managePlayer instead, starting with the width and height:

videoPlayer module

const defaults = { host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", videoId: video.dataset.id };

managePlayer module

const defaults = { height: 360, playerVars: { autoplay: 1, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3 }, width: 640 };

We don’t want playerVars to significantly separate width and height, so we can assign playerVars outside of the object instead:

managePlayer module

const playerVars = { autoplay: 1, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3 }; const defaults = { height: 360, playerVars, width: 640 };

Host can easily be moved from videoPlayer to managePlayer:

videoPlayer module

const defaults = { videoId: video.dataset.id };

managePlayer module

const defaults = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", playerVars, width: 640 };

The last part to remove from videoPlayer is the videoId. That could be removed entirely from the videoPlayer code, but for now it seems that it’s a good idea to leave it there, but not as combinePlayerOptions code. Instead we can just give videoId a value if it doesn’t exist:

I have also renamed settings to the more appropriate name of playerOptions too.

videoPlayer module

function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) { playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id; playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {}; playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady; const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);

In the managePlayer code I’ll also rename settings to playerOptions too:

managePlayer module

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);

Now that videoPlayer is not using combinePlayerOptions, we can move it into the managePlayer code:

function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) { ... } function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) { ... }

After doing that the UM diagram now also helps to confirm that we now have a better structure: