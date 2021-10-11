Can this function be organized better?

Can you please supply a link to working code, from where further progress can be made.
Here: I prefer jsfiddle to make the codes in.
https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/
I use jsitor to test the autoplay to make sure it works.
https://jsitor.com/7glLMmXpAT
And I had a question, not sure if you can answer it now or later.
Which of each of these is how it should be written?
AddUiHandler
AddUIHandler
createUIClickHandler
createUiClickHandler
function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
We now have three different things that are waiting to be be done:
- combinePlayerOptions
- removing manageCover from managePlayer
- how AddUiHandler should be written
Which one do you want to be worked on first?
removing manageCover from managePlayer
https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/
I’m puzzled, didn’t I already remove
manageCover from
managePlayer?
Are you saying
manageCover is still inside
managePlayer?
Which would lead to this:
how AddUiHandler should be written
manageCover(); is no longer inside the
managePlayer function.
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
}
Replacing manageCover with manageUI does not a valid solution make.
So back to the question:
- combinePlayerOptions
- removing manageCover (or manageUI) from managePlayer
- how AddUiHandler should be written
Which one do you want to be worked on first?
Thank you for the clarification, my apologies.
I should stick to only following your instructions.
Let me put it back to what it was originally before I made changes and we can begin from that spot.
removing manageCover
Here:
https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
After that we can do: combinePlayerOptions
Thank you.
The managePlayer code is already accessing the videoPlayer module. It’s not suitable for managePlayer to also access module. The “job” of managePlayer is to make it easier for us to manage and control the video player. To have the managePlayer code also needing to know about manageCover or manageUI is adding too much complexity to what managePlayer need to do.
There is a UML diagram though that I’m keeping in my head about the structure of the code, that helps me in regard to keeping things simple.
I am moving house this weekend, so I recommend that you take a look at some UML diagrams and I’ll post something next week.
Here is a UML diagram of the code at https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/
Currently combinePlayerOptions has two things that use it. When combinePlayerOptions has only one thing that uses it, we can then move that function into one of the player modules.
There are a couple of different ways of doing that.
- One is to remove from videoPlayer all need for combinePlayerOptions to be used so that it can be moved into the managePlayer module.
- A different technique is to copy (usually a bad idea) combinePlayerOptions into videoPlayer and have managePlayer ask videoPlayer to combinePlayerOptions.
That second idea isn’t good as an idea because combinePlayerOptions still has multiple masters that it must obey (not a good idea), one being local to videoPlayer and the other being external in managePlayer.
The first idea is better if we can get the code to work in that manner. Can we completely remove combinePlayerOptions from either managePlayer or videoPlayer? To remove it from managePlayer means that all of the options manipulation happens in videoPlayer, which doesn’t seem to be a suitable job for the videoPlayer code. Instead, it is the managePlayer code that has the job of cleaning things up before passing it to videoPlayer.
As a result removing combinePlayerOptions from videoPlayer is the more reasonable approach to take.
Here is where combinePlayerOptions is used in the videoPlayer code, to deal with the defaults there:
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
We can move those defaults out to managePlayer instead, starting with the width and height:
videoPlayer module
const defaults = {
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
managePlayer module
const defaults = {
height: 360,
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
},
width: 640
};
We don’t want playerVars to significantly separate width and height, so we can assign playerVars outside of the object instead:
managePlayer module
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
const defaults = {
height: 360,
playerVars,
width: 640
};
Host can easily be moved from videoPlayer to managePlayer:
videoPlayer module
const defaults = {
videoId: video.dataset.id
};
managePlayer module
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars,
width: 640
};
The last part to remove from videoPlayer is the videoId. That could be removed entirely from the videoPlayer code, but for now it seems that it’s a good idea to leave it there, but not as combinePlayerOptions code. Instead we can just give videoId a value if it doesn’t exist:
I have also renamed settings to the more appropriate name of playerOptions too.
videoPlayer module
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
In the managePlayer code I’ll also rename settings to playerOptions too:
managePlayer module
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
Now that videoPlayer is not using combinePlayerOptions, we can move it into the managePlayer code:
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
...
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
...
}
After doing that the UM diagram now also helps to confirm that we now have a better structure:
Is this supposed to be a new updated fiddle?
https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/
With the UML diagram code in it?
Did you forget to click update?
I have supplied you with all of the information that you need to know to achieve this.
I will not be updating the jsfiddle code for you too. I am not your mother who wipes your nose for you.
If you have trouble making those changes, then that will be an opportunity for you to learn something.
I can only do this 1 step at a time.
Doing everything at once, it all gets broken.
1st step: https://jsfiddle.net/wL74ehgs/
Code is still working.
What do I do next where the code continues to stay working?
What do I do after doing this?
Is there a sequence of things I can do next where the code will continue to stay working?
If yes, what are those things?
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars,
width: 640
};
I believe that everything I said to do in post #62 is in a sequence that keeps everything working.
Step 2 https://jsfiddle.net/L7x62cpu/
Code is still working.
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
Step 3 https://jsfiddle.net/L7x62cpu/1/
Code stops working
Adding this in.
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
All of the information about what needs to be done is not only in the code excerpts. You need to read the text of what I wrote too.
For example, you still have height and weight in the videoPlayer code. It is extremely clear that you are only attempting to use the blocks of code in my post, and are ignoring what I wrote.
You must do better than that.
jslint: https://jsfiddle.net/j1dhk089/
- Unused ‘player’.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Also, how come manageCover was never removed?
I don’t think you gave instructions on how that is removed.
or, is that now staying in the code?
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Instead of trying to do it all at once, start over and test after making each change.
It is much easier to test and fix things immediately than to blindly make all of the changes and have no idea about what to do at the end of things.
Start over, and let me know at what stage that problems start to occur.
At this stage:
Is this:
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Being changed to this: ?
players.push = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
https://jsfiddle.net/zfbox72j/
If yes, then: No jslint errors
These don’t go together:
const players = [];
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
I get redefinition of player when I do this:
const player = [];
What am I supposed to do? I need further guidance.
Next: manageCover is staying in the code?
I am asking because you don’t mention it in your instructions.
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Also, in Post #40 you talked about manageCover not belonging there.
managePlayer not needing to know anything about manageCover.
Maybe that is next to do?
What code did you have at the previous step, before things go wrong?
This can be written so many different ways I’m confused and don’t know which should be used.
If I do this:
This would then be deleted:
const players = [];
Do you want me to do this? This works.
https://jsfiddle.net/vsqezghc/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
The code originally used this: Code 1 https://jsfiddle.net/k24ecz8t/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
You wanted me to do this: Code 2 https://jsfiddle.net/Lukx134r/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Where I get this in jslint:
Unused ‘player’.
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
Full Code 1
const players = [];
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
Full Code 2
const players = [];
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
Should one of these be used?
Code works using this: https://jsfiddle.net/sczvwo2f/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
}
Code works also using this: https://jsfiddle.net/z0f6sd87/
players.push = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
}
I’m thinking I should use this one because then I would be able to delete the global variable.
const players = [];
https://jsfiddle.net/vsqezghc/
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}