Can this function be organized better?

In terms of:

the managePlayer module needs to reduce the number of things that it accesses.

That would mean, I think, having the code work without manageCover in there.

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions); manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler); }

Is this what you mean?

Is that good?

I was able to do this and the code works.

https://jsfiddle.net/cadtnb56/

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() { function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) { const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector); ui.addEventListener("click", handler); } function init() { const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); addClickToExit(exitButtons); } return { addUIHandler, init }; }());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) { return function uiClickHandler(evt) { const ui = evt.currentTarget; const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling; show(wrapper); const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions); wrapper.player = player; }; } function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) { const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions); manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler); }

Also, I added this in the code so that autoplay now works.

Before it wasn’t working.

If you clicked on the same button again a 2nd time.

I have no idea if this is good or not.

// console.log(player) player.destroy(); // player.stopVideo(); });

I was just looking at this.

Maybe something like this would work in my code.

// If a Youtube player is active, make sure we stop it. if (!player) { console.log("Player could not be found."); } else { player.stopVideo(); player.destroy(); player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player }

Would look something like this in the code:

https://jsfiddle.net/x05m1u43/2/

function createStopHandler(player) { const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit'); stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) { buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() { if (!player) { console.log("Player could not be found."); } else { player.stopVideo(); player.destroy(); player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player } }); }); }