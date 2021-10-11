Can this function be organized better?

In terms of:
the managePlayer module needs to reduce the number of things that it accesses.
That would mean, I think, having the code work without manageCover in there.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Is this what you mean?
Is that good?
I was able to do this and the code works.
https://jsfiddle.net/cadtnb56/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
}
return {
addUIHandler,
init
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
}
Also, I added this in the code so that autoplay now works.
Before it wasn’t working.
If you clicked on the same button again a 2nd time.
I have no idea if this is good or not.
// console.log(player)
player.destroy();
// player.stopVideo();
});
I was just looking at this.
Maybe something like this would work in my code.
// If a Youtube player is active, make sure we stop it.
if (!player) {
console.log("Player could not be found.");
} else {
player.stopVideo();
player.destroy();
player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
}
Would look something like this in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/x05m1u43/2/
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() {
if (!player) {
console.log("Player could not be found.");
} else {
player.stopVideo();
player.destroy();
player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
}
});
});
}
There is probably a good way and a wrong way to set that up and I’m not well versed in how to use
player.destroy(); in code. I have never used it before.