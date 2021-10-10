Can this function be organized better?

JavaScript
I made those changes here:

Is that good?
https://jsfiddle.net/fybukv0s/

Also, I went with resetButtons instead of resetPlayers.

Visually, what’s being reset are the buttons, when I think buttons, I think of the play svgs.

Flow of the functions:

function hideAll(elements) {
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
function resetPage() {
function markAsPlayed(played) {
function showCovers(playButton) {
function coverClickHandler(evt) {

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
  const config = {};

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function hide(el) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
  }

  function hideAll(elements) {
    elements.forEach(hide);
  }

  function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
    const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);

    function hideBackground(background) {
      background.classList.add("bg1");
    }
    allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
  }

  function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
    const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

    function hideButton(button) {
      button.classList.add("isOpen");
    }
    allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
  }

  function resetPage() {
    resetButtons(".outer");
  }

  function markAsPlayed(played) {
    played.classList.add("played");
  }

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideAll(config.containers);
    resetPage();
    markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    showCovers(cover);
  }
Which of these should be done next?
https://jsfiddle.net/7men1q6z/

  • combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer. I want to reduce its use to only one module, but that can come later
  • manageCover definately doesn’t belong though.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {

    function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
        const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);

        function showBackground(background) {
            background.classList.remove("bg1");
        }
        allBackgrounds.forEach(showBackground);
    }

    function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) {
        const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector);

        function showCurtain(curtain) {
            curtain.classList.remove("active");
        }
        allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain);
    }

    function showAllButtons(buttonSelector) {
        const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

        function showButton(button) {
            button.classList.remove("hide");
        }
        allButtons.forEach(showButton);
    }

    function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
        const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

        function showButton(button) {
            button.classList.remove("isOpen");
        }
        allButtons.forEach(showButton);
    }

    function resetPage() {
        resetBackground("body");
        resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
        showAllButtons(".container.hide");
        resetButtons(".outer");
    }

    function hideCurtains(exitButtons) {
        const container = exitButtons.closest(".inner-container");
        const curtains = container.querySelector(".sliding-panels");
        curtains.classList.add("hide");
    }

    function exitClickHandler(evt) {
        resetPage();
        hideCurtains(evt.currentTarget);
    }

    function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
        exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
            exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function init() {
        const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
        addClickToExit(exitButtons);
    }

    return {
        init
    };
}());

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
    const config = {};

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function hide(el) {
        el.classList.add("hide");
    }

    function hideAll(elements) {
        elements.forEach(hide);
    }

    function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
        const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);

        function hideBackground(background) {
            background.classList.add("bg1");
        }
        allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
    }

    function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
        const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);

        function hideButton(button) {
            button.classList.add("isOpen");
        }
        allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
    }

    function resetPage() {
        resetBackground("body");
        resetButtons(".outer");
    }

    function markAsPlayed(played) {
        played.classList.add("played");
    }

    function showCovers(playButton) {
        const cover = playButton.parentElement;
        cover.classList.add("active");
        show(cover);
    }

    function coverClickHandler(evt) {
        hideAll(config.containers);
        resetPage();
        markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
        const cover = evt.currentTarget;
        showCovers(cover);
    }

    function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
        playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
            playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
        });
    }

    function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
        const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
        cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }

    function init(selectors) {
        config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
        const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
        addClickToButtons(playButtons);
    }

    return {
        addCoverHandler,
        init
    };
}());

function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
    const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
    Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
        if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
            combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
        }
    });
    return combined;
}

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
    const players = [];

    const tag = document.createElement("script");
    tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
    const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
    firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

    function createStopHandler(player) {
        const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
        stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(button) {
            button.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
                player.stopVideo();
            });
        });
    }

    function onPlayerReady(event) {
        const player = event.target;
        player.setVolume(100);
        createStopHandler(player);
    }

    function addPlayer(video, settings) {
        const defaults = {
            height: 360,
            host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
            videoId: video.dataset.id,
            width: 640
        };
        defaults.events = {
            "onReady": onPlayerReady
        };

        const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
        players.push(player);
        return player;
    }

    return {
        addPlayer
    };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
    const defaults = {
        playerVars: {
            autoplay: 0,
            controls: 1,
            disablekb: 1,
            enablejsapi: 1,
            fs: 0,
            iv_load_policy: 3
        }
    };

    function show(el) {
        el.classList.remove("hide");
    }

    function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
        const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
        const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
        return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
    }

    function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
        return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
            const cover = evt.currentTarget;
            const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
            show(wrapper);
            const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
            wrapper.player = player;
        };
    }

    function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
        const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
        manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
    }

    return {
        add: addPlayer
    };

}());

function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {

    managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playb", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playd", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playe", {
        playerVars: {
            playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
        }
    });
    managePlayer.add(".playe", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playf", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playg", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playh", {});
    managePlayer.add(".playi", {});

    manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".thePlay"
    });

    manageUI.init({});
}
When you say:

combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer.

You mean here:

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

And here:

And that it should only be used in one spot is what you are saying?

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
  }

My idea was to do this.
https://jsfiddle.net/9uom5r74/

 function addPlayer(video, settings) {
    const defaults = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
    defaults.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      enablejsapi: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3
    };

    defaults.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };
}());

This works in the code also, so either can be used:
https://jsfiddle.net/b3deu0p5/

  function addPlayer(video, settings) {
    const defaults = {
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      },
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      playerVars: {
        autoplay: 0,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3,
        rel: 0
      },
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };

After that, then try to figure out how to remove it from here:

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
  }

That was just a guess by me.

The video code can be difficult to figure out sometimes.

In terms of:

the managePlayer module needs to reduce the number of things that it accesses.

That would mean, I think, having the code work without manageCover in there.

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {

  function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
    const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
    manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
  }

Is this what you mean?
Is that good?

I was able to do this and the code works.
https://jsfiddle.net/cadtnb56/

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {

  function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
    const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
    ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
  }

  function init() {
    const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exitButtons);
  }

  return {
    addUIHandler,
    init
  };
}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {

 function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
    return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
      const ui = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }

  function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
    const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
    manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
  }

Also, I added this in the code so that autoplay now works.
Before it wasn’t working.
If you clicked on the same button again a 2nd time.

I have no idea if this is good or not.

        // console.log(player)
        player.destroy();
        // player.stopVideo();
      });

I was just looking at this.
Maybe something like this would work in my code.

  // If a Youtube player is active, make sure we stop it.
  if (!player) {
    console.log("Player could not be found.");
  } else {
    player.stopVideo();
    player.destroy();
    player = null;  // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
  }

Would look something like this in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/x05m1u43/2/

 function createStopHandler(player) {
    const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
    stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() {
        if (!player) {
          console.log("Player could not be found.");
        } else {
          player.stopVideo();
          player.destroy();
          player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
        }
      });
    });
  }

There is probably a good way and a wrong way to set that up and I’m not well versed in how to use player.destroy(); in code. I have never used it before.

When it comes to the combinePlayerOptions function, it is not suitable to have the function out there separate from the modules, and it’s not suitable to duplicate the function so that multiple copies are in the videoPlayer and managePlayer modules. Instead, the only suitable option is removing the need for it from in one of the modules. That will then allow us to move the combinePlayerOptions function into the other module that uses it.

The combinePlayerOptions function is only used to combine default values with player options. The proper thing is for code to manipulate data from less rigor to more rigor. That way it is the managePlayer code which becomes responsible for cleaning things up and for managing the defaults.

As a result, we can move the player option defaults out of the video player module and in to the managePlayer module instead, allowing us to then move the combinePlayerOptions function into the managePlayer module too.

I’m confused on how this is done.
https://jsfiddle.net/bun8exz6/1/

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {

  const tag = document.createElement("script");
  tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
  const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
  firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);

  function createStopHandler(player) {
    const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
    stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() {
        // console.log(player)
        player.destroy(); // Might need to be written diffferently.
        // player.stopVideo();
      });
    });
  }

  //Maybe some of this may be needed, I'm not sure.

  /*  if (!player) {
    console.log("Player could not be found.");
  } else {
    player.stopVideo();
    player.destroy();
    player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
  }*/

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createStopHandler(player);
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };

}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const players = [];

  function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
    const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
    Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
      if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
        combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
      }
    });
    return combined;
  }

  function addPlayer(video, settings) {
    const defaults = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
    defaults.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 0,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      enablejsapi: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3
    };

    defaults.events = {
      "onReady": onPlayerReady
    };

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }
I think I need a little bit more guidance on how to do this.

I know we are doing one thing at a time:

Just wanted to say I found player.destroy(): in YouTube’s api.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference

Removes the <iframe> containing the player.

Which allows for the same video to be able to start again on its own.
or, that is how it works in the code.

Destroying the iframe for the video, instead of stopping it when you click X, seems to be fine. It might need to be written differently in the code though.

In saying that:

createStopHandler(); could probably be called: createResetHandler(); instead.

Because that is what the code does.
It resets the video back to it’s original state,
so the video can start on its own again.

Maybe changed to something like this instead.

  function createResetHandler(player) {
    const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
    resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
Is this close?
https://jsfiddle.net/38jvbh52/2/

function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createResetHandler(player);
  }

  function addPlayer(video, settings) {

    const defaults = {
      events: {
        "onReady": onPlayerReady
      },

    }
  }

  return {
    addPlayer
  };

}());

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
  const players = [];

  function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
    const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
    Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
      if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
        combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
      }
    });
    return combined;
  }

  function addPlayer(video, settings) {
    const defaults = {
      height: 360,
      host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
      videoId: video.dataset.id,
      width: 640
    };
    defaults.playerVars = {
      autoplay: 1,
      controls: 1,
      disablekb: 1,
      enablejsapi: 1,
      fs: 0,
      iv_load_policy: 3
    };

    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
    players.push(player);
    return player;
  }

  function show(el) {
    el.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
    const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
    const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
    return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
  }

  function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
    return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
      const ui = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }

  function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
    const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
    manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
  }

  return {
    add: addPlayer
  };

}());
Can you please supply a link to working code, from where further progress can be made.

Here: I prefer jsfiddle to make the codes in.
https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/

I use jsitor to test the autoplay to make sure it works.
https://jsitor.com/7glLMmXpAT

And I had a question, not sure if you can answer it now or later.

Which of each of these is how it should be written?

AddUiHandler
AddUIHandler

createUIClickHandler
createUiClickHandler

 function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
    const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
    ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
  }

  function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
    return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
      const ui = evt.currentTarget;
      const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
      show(wrapper);
      const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
      wrapper.player = player;
    };
  }
We now have three different things that are waiting to be be done:

  • combinePlayerOptions
  • removing manageCover from managePlayer
  • how AddUiHandler should be written

Which one do you want to be worked on first?

removing manageCover from managePlayer

https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/

I’m puzzled, didn’t I already remove manageCover from managePlayer?

Are you saying manageCover is still inside managePlayer?

Which would lead to this:

how AddUiHandler should be written

manageCover(); is no longer inside the managePlayer function.

 function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
        return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
            const ui = evt.currentTarget;
            const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
            show(wrapper);
            const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
            wrapper.player = player;
        };
    }

    function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
        const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
        manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
    }
Replacing manageCover with manageUI does not a valid solution make.

So back to the question:

  • combinePlayerOptions
  • removing manageCover (or manageUI) from managePlayer
  • how AddUiHandler should be written

Which one do you want to be worked on first?

Thank you for the clarification, my apologies.

I should stick to only following your instructions.

Let me put it back to what it was originally before I made changes and we can begin from that spot.

removing manageCover

Here:
https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/

	function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
		const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
		manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
	}

After that we can do: combinePlayerOptions

#61

Thank you.

The managePlayer code is already accessing the videoPlayer module. It’s not suitable for managePlayer to also access module. The “job” of managePlayer is to make it easier for us to manage and control the video player. To have the managePlayer code also needing to know about manageCover or manageUI is adding too much complexity to what managePlayer need to do.

There is a UML diagram though that I’m keeping in my head about the structure of the code, that helps me in regard to keeping things simple.

I am moving house this weekend, so I recommend that you take a look at some UML diagrams and I’ll post something next week.

#62

Here is a UML diagram of the code at https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/

image
image1518×750 43.3 KB

Currently combinePlayerOptions has two things that use it. When combinePlayerOptions has only one thing that uses it, we can then move that function into one of the player modules.

There are a couple of different ways of doing that.

  1. One is to remove from videoPlayer all need for combinePlayerOptions to be used so that it can be moved into the managePlayer module.
  2. A different technique is to copy (usually a bad idea) combinePlayerOptions into videoPlayer and have managePlayer ask videoPlayer to combinePlayerOptions.

That second idea isn’t good as an idea because combinePlayerOptions still has multiple masters that it must obey (not a good idea), one being local to videoPlayer and the other being external in managePlayer.

The first idea is better if we can get the code to work in that manner. Can we completely remove combinePlayerOptions from either managePlayer or videoPlayer? To remove it from managePlayer means that all of the options manipulation happens in videoPlayer, which doesn’t seem to be a suitable job for the videoPlayer code. Instead, it is the managePlayer code that has the job of cleaning things up before passing it to videoPlayer.

As a result removing combinePlayerOptions from videoPlayer is the more reasonable approach to take.

Here is where combinePlayerOptions is used in the videoPlayer code, to deal with the defaults there:

	function addPlayer(video, settings) {
		const defaults = {
			height: 360,
			host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
			videoId: video.dataset.id,
			width: 640
		};
		defaults.events = {
			"onReady": onPlayerReady
		};

		const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);

We can move those defaults out to managePlayer instead, starting with the width and height:

videoPlayer module

		const defaults = {
			host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
			videoId: video.dataset.id
		};

managePlayer module

     const defaults = {
        height: 360,
		playerVars: {
			autoplay: 1,
			controls: 1,
			disablekb: 1,
			enablejsapi: 1,
			fs: 0,
			iv_load_policy: 3
		},
        width: 640
	};

We don’t want playerVars to significantly separate width and height, so we can assign playerVars outside of the object instead:

managePlayer module

    const playerVars = {
        autoplay: 1,
        controls: 1,
        disablekb: 1,
        enablejsapi: 1,
        fs: 0,
        iv_load_policy: 3
    };
    const defaults = {
        height: 360,
        playerVars,
        width: 640
    };

Host can easily be moved from videoPlayer to managePlayer:

videoPlayer module

		const defaults = {
			videoId: video.dataset.id
		};

managePlayer module

    const defaults = {
        height: 360,
        host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
        playerVars,
        width: 640
    };

The last part to remove from videoPlayer is the videoId. That could be removed entirely from the videoPlayer code, but for now it seems that it’s a good idea to leave it there, but not as combinePlayerOptions code. Instead we can just give videoId a value if it doesn’t exist:

I have also renamed settings to the more appropriate name of playerOptions too.

videoPlayer module

    function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
        playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
        playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
        playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;

        const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);

In the managePlayer code I’ll also rename settings to playerOptions too:

managePlayer module

	function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
		const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
		const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
		return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);

Now that videoPlayer is not using combinePlayerOptions, we can move it into the managePlayer code:

    function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
        ...
    }

    function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
        ...
    }

After doing that the UM diagram now also helps to confirm that we now have a better structure:

image
image985×726 39.6 KB

Is this supposed to be a new updated fiddle?
https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/

With the UML diagram code in it?

Did you forget to click update?

I have supplied you with all of the information that you need to know to achieve this.
I will not be updating the jsfiddle code for you too. I am not your mother who wipes your nose for you.

If you have trouble making those changes, then that will be an opportunity for you to learn something.