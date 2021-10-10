Can this function be organized better?

When you say:

combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer.

You mean here:

const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() { const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; } return { addPlayer }; }());

And here:

And that it should only be used in one spot is what you are saying?

const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() { function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); }

My idea was to do this.

function addPlayer(video, settings) { const defaults = { height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", videoId: video.dataset.id, width: 640 }; defaults.playerVars = { autoplay: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3 }; defaults.events = { "onReady": onPlayerReady }; const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions); players.push(player); return player; } return { addPlayer }; }());

This works in the code also, so either can be used:

function addPlayer(video, settings) { const defaults = { events: { "onReady": onPlayerReady }, height: 360, host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com", playerVars: { autoplay: 0, controls: 1, disablekb: 1, enablejsapi: 1, fs: 0, iv_load_policy: 3, rel: 0 }, videoId: video.dataset.id, width: 640 };

After that, then try to figure out how to remove it from here:

function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) { const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video"); const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings); return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions); }

That was just a guess by me.

The video code can be difficult to figure out sometimes.