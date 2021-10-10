Can this function be organized better?

asasass: asasass: I am up to organizing this group of functions:

https://jsfiddle.net/7dtkysg4/ I wasn’t sure what this function should be called. so I decided to call it: resetPlayButtons() Is that good?

That’s good but it’s better when only two words are used in a verbNoun structure. Each play button is a video player, so in this case that would be resetPlayers() instead.

asasass: asasass: Also, container might need to be changed to something else, I borrowed it from the hideCurtains() function.

Container is quite a generic term that doesn’t really tell us much. After renaming the function to resetPlayers, it becomes a lot easier to see that container should be player instead.

Another issue comes from the function name being a plural. It gives the impression that multiple players will be reset, but the code in the function only resets one player.

When dealing with class names it’s best to use techniques that work with many of them. In this case that means using querySelectorAll to get all of the players, then use forEach to loop each player and add isOpen to them.

asasass: asasass: Also, playedButton

Should that be called just, ‘played’ instead? function addPlayed(playedButton) {

In this case you are changing the state of the button from unplayed to played, so add is the wrong word to use.

I would use a function called markAsPlayed(player) to do that, as it more directly explains what is happening.