Can this function be organized better?

Yes forEach can be used, but it totally destroys any future improvement that I was planning on doing. Nevermind.
I am up to organizing this group of functions:
https://jsfiddle.net/7dtkysg4/
I wasn’t sure what this function should be called.
so I decided to call it:
resetPlayButtons() Is that good?
Also, container might need to be changed to something else, I borrowed it from the
hideCurtains() function.
function resetPlayButtons() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.classList.add("isOpen");
}
or, maybe it should be this?
I changed container to: allPlayButtons
or, maybe it should just be: playbuttons?
function resetPlayButtons() {
const allPlayButtons = document.querySelector(".outer");
allPlayButtons.classList.add("isOpen");
}
That function was created here: Post #9
and the code originally looked like this:
document.querySelector(".outer").classList.remove("isOpen");
document.querySelector(".outer").classList.add("isOpen");
Do you need to see the html, and css?
css
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
width: 290px;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
margin: auto;
gap: 10px;
}
.outer.isOpen {
display: flex;
width: auto;
align-content: stretch;
}
html
<div class="outer">
Also,
playedButton
Should that be called just, ‘played’ instead?
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
function addPlayed(played) {
or, maybe one of these?
function addPlayedButton(played) {
function addPlayButtonPlayed(played) {
function addButtonPlayed(played) {
What that function does is change the color of the play svg after it is clicked.
Current flow of the functions:
Hide is at the top.
I wasn’t sure where the
addPlayed() should be placed.
I am thinking it would be placed below
resetPage()
function hideAll(elements) {
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
function resetPage() {
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
function showCovers(playButton) {
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPlayButtons() {
const allPlayButtons = document.querySelector(".outer");
allPlayButtons .classList.add("isOpen");
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetPlayButtons();
}
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
playedButton.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
addPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
That’s good but it’s better when only two words are used in a verbNoun structure. Each play button is a video player, so in this case that would be resetPlayers() instead.
Container is quite a generic term that doesn’t really tell us much. After renaming the function to resetPlayers, it becomes a lot easier to see that container should be player instead.
Another issue comes from the function name being a plural. It gives the impression that multiple players will be reset, but the code in the function only resets one player.
When dealing with class names it’s best to use techniques that work with many of them. In this case that means using querySelectorAll to get all of the players, then use forEach to loop each player and add isOpen to them.
In this case you are changing the state of the button from unplayed to played, so add is the wrong word to use.
I would use a function called markAsPlayed(player) to do that, as it more directly explains what is happening.
In terms of other organising, the managePlayer module needs to reduce the number of things that it accesses. Here’s what JSLint reports about the managePlayer globals:
global combinePlayerOptions, makeManagePlayer, manageCover, managePlayer, videoPlayer
- managePlayer is the module itself, that one is perfectly good
- makeManagePlayer is used to create managePlayer, all good too
- videoPlayer is needed by managePlayer, that’s all good
- combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer. I want to reduce its use to only one module, but that can come later
- manageCover definately doesn’t belong though.
Different techniques should be used so that managePlayer doesn’t need to know anything at all about manageCover
I made those changes here:
Is that good?
https://jsfiddle.net/fybukv0s/
Also, I went with resetButtons instead of resetPlayers.
Visually, what’s being reset are the buttons, when I think buttons, I think of the play svgs.
Flow of the functions:
function hideAll(elements) {
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
function resetPage() {
function markAsPlayed(played) {
function showCovers(playButton) {
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
Which of these should be done next?
https://jsfiddle.net/7men1q6z/
- combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer. I want to reduce its use to only one module, but that can come later
- manageCover definately doesn’t belong though.
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function showBackground(background) {
background.classList.remove("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(showBackground);
}
function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) {
const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector);
function showCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.remove("active");
}
allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain);
}
function showAllButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function showButton(button) {
button.classList.remove("hide");
}
allButtons.forEach(showButton);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function showButton(button) {
button.classList.remove("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(showButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function hideCurtains(exitButtons) {
const container = exitButtons.closest(".inner-container");
const curtains = container.querySelector(".sliding-panels");
curtains.classList.add("hide");
}
function exitClickHandler(evt) {
resetPage();
hideCurtains(evt.currentTarget);
}
function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
});
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
}
return {
init
};
}());
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const players = [];
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(button) {
button.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createStopHandler(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const defaults = {
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
}
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
function createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = cover.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
managePlayer.add(".playa", {});
managePlayer.add(".playb", {});
managePlayer.add(".playc", {});
managePlayer.add(".playd", {});
managePlayer.add(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
managePlayer.add(".playe", {});
managePlayer.add(".playf", {});
managePlayer.add(".playg", {});
managePlayer.add(".playh", {});
managePlayer.add(".playi", {});
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
}
When you say:
combinePlayerOptions is used both by videoPlayer and managePlayer.
You mean here:
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
And here:
And that it should only be used in one spot is what you are saying?
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
My idea was to do this.
https://jsfiddle.net/9uom5r74/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
This works in the code also, so either can be used:
https://jsfiddle.net/b3deu0p5/
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
rel: 0
},
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
After that, then try to figure out how to remove it from here:
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
That was just a guess by me.
The video code can be difficult to figure out sometimes.
In terms of:
the managePlayer module needs to reduce the number of things that it accesses.
That would mean, I think, having the code work without manageCover in there.
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createCoverClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, clickHandler);
}
Is this what you mean?
Is that good?
I was able to do this and the code works.
https://jsfiddle.net/cadtnb56/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
}
return {
addUIHandler,
init
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
}
Also, I added this in the code so that autoplay now works.
Before it wasn’t working.
If you clicked on the same button again a 2nd time.
I have no idea if this is good or not.
// console.log(player)
player.destroy();
// player.stopVideo();
});
I was just looking at this.
Maybe something like this would work in my code.
// If a Youtube player is active, make sure we stop it.
if (!player) {
console.log("Player could not be found.");
} else {
player.stopVideo();
player.destroy();
player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
}
Would look something like this in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/x05m1u43/2/
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() {
if (!player) {
console.log("Player could not be found.");
} else {
player.stopVideo();
player.destroy();
player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
}
});
});
}
There is probably a good way and a wrong way to set that up and I’m not well versed in how to use
player.destroy(); in code. I have never used it before.
When it comes to the combinePlayerOptions function, it is not suitable to have the function out there separate from the modules, and it’s not suitable to duplicate the function so that multiple copies are in the videoPlayer and managePlayer modules. Instead, the only suitable option is removing the need for it from in one of the modules. That will then allow us to move the combinePlayerOptions function into the other module that uses it.
The combinePlayerOptions function is only used to combine default values with player options. The proper thing is for code to manipulate data from less rigor to more rigor. That way it is the managePlayer code which becomes responsible for cleaning things up and for managing the defaults.
As a result, we can move the player option defaults out of the video player module and in to the managePlayer module instead, allowing us to then move the combinePlayerOptions function into the managePlayer module too.
I’m confused on how this is done.
https://jsfiddle.net/bun8exz6/1/
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener('click', function buttonClickHandler() {
// console.log(player)
player.destroy(); // Might need to be written diffferently.
// player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
//Maybe some of this may be needed, I'm not sure.
/* if (!player) {
console.log("Player could not be found.");
} else {
player.stopVideo();
player.destroy();
player = null; // Clear out the reference to the destroyed player
}*/
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createStopHandler(player);
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const players = [];
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 0,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
defaults.events = {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
I think I need a little bit more guidance on how to do this.
I know we are doing one thing at a time:
Just wanted to say I found
player.destroy(): in YouTube’s api.
https://developers.google.com/youtube/iframe_api_reference
Removes the
<iframe>containing the player.
Which allows for the same video to be able to start again on its own.
or, that is how it works in the code.
Destroying the iframe for the video, instead of stopping it when you click X, seems to be fine. It might need to be written differently in the code though.
In saying that:
createStopHandler(); could probably be called:
createResetHandler(); instead.
Because that is what the code does.
It resets the video back to it’s original state,
so the video can start on its own again.
Maybe changed to something like this instead.
function createResetHandler(player) {
const resetVideos = document.querySelectorAll('.exit');
resetVideos.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener('click', function resetVideoHandler() {
Is this close?
https://jsfiddle.net/38jvbh52/2/
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createResetHandler(player);
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady
},
}
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const players = [];
function combinePlayerOptions(options1 = {}, options2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, options1, options2);
Object.keys(options1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof options1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, options1[prop], options2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
function addPlayer(video, settings) {
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
videoId: video.dataset.id,
width: 640
};
defaults.playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
players.push(player);
return player;
}
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, settings = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const playerOptions = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, settings);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, playerOptions);
}
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer
};
}());
Can you please supply a link to working code, from where further progress can be made.
Here: I prefer jsfiddle to make the codes in.
https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/
I use jsitor to test the autoplay to make sure it works.
https://jsitor.com/7glLMmXpAT
And I had a question, not sure if you can answer it now or later.
Which of each of these is how it should be written?
AddUiHandler
AddUIHandler
createUIClickHandler
createUiClickHandler
function addUIHandler(uiSelector, handler) {
const ui = document.querySelector(uiSelector);
ui.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
We now have three different things that are waiting to be be done:
- combinePlayerOptions
- removing manageCover from managePlayer
- how AddUiHandler should be written
Which one do you want to be worked on first?
removing manageCover from managePlayer
https://jsfiddle.net/nsj54L9t/
I’m puzzled, didn’t I already remove
manageCover from
managePlayer?
Are you saying
manageCover is still inside
managePlayer?
Which would lead to this:
how AddUiHandler should be written
manageCover(); is no longer inside the
managePlayer function.
function createUIClickHandler(playerOptions) {
return function uiClickHandler(evt) {
const ui = evt.currentTarget;
const wrapper = ui.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
};
}
function addPlayer(uiSelector, playerOptions) {
const clickHandler = createUIClickHandler(playerOptions);
manageUI.addUIHandler(uiSelector, clickHandler);
}
Replacing manageCover with manageUI does not a valid solution make.
So back to the question:
- combinePlayerOptions
- removing manageCover (or manageUI) from managePlayer
- how AddUiHandler should be written
Which one do you want to be worked on first?
Thank you for the clarification, my apologies.
I should stick to only following your instructions.
Let me put it back to what it was originally before I made changes and we can begin from that spot.
removing manageCover
Here:
https://jsfiddle.net/dja7x9rt/
After that we can do: combinePlayerOptions