Can this function be organized better?

I am up to organizing this group of functions:

https://jsfiddle.net/7dtkysg4/

I wasn’t sure what this function should be called.

so I decided to call it: resetPlayButtons() Is that good?

Also, container might need to be changed to something else, I borrowed it from the hideCurtains() function.

function resetPlayButtons() { const container = document.querySelector(".outer"); container.classList.add("isOpen"); }

or, maybe it should be this?

I changed container to: allPlayButtons

or, maybe it should just be: playbuttons?

function resetPlayButtons() { const allPlayButtons = document.querySelector(".outer"); allPlayButtons.classList.add("isOpen"); }

That function was created here: Post #9

and the code originally looked like this:

document.querySelector(".outer").classList.remove("isOpen"); document.querySelector(".outer").classList.add("isOpen");

Do you need to see the html, and css?

css

.outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; width: 290px; box-sizing: border-box; justify-content: center; align-content: center; margin: auto; gap: 10px; } .outer.isOpen { display: flex; width: auto; align-content: stretch; }

html

<div class="outer">

Also,

playedButton

Should that be called just, ‘played’ instead?

function addPlayed(playedButton) {

function addPlayed(played) {

or, maybe one of these?

function addPlayedButton(played) {

function addPlayButtonPlayed(played) {

function addButtonPlayed(played) {

What that function does is change the color of the play svg after it is clicked.

Current flow of the functions:

Hide is at the top.

I wasn’t sure where the addPlayed() should be placed.

I am thinking it would be placed below resetPage()

function hideAll(elements) { function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) { function resetPage() { function addPlayed(playedButton) { function showCovers(playButton) { function coverClickHandler(evt) {