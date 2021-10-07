Can this function be organized better?

About userAgent, I have no idea, I couldn’t come up with a good name to call it. I googled user interface, then came across user agent and I went with that name.

I’m not really sure what a good name to call that would be.

The X, it’s meant to exit out of the video/page/screen. That’s its main purpose, to exit out and go back to the previous screen/page.

Maybe it should be called Exit, that or close.

https://jsfiddle.net/dtneahsm/

About what this function does, @PaulOB helped me with it.

He would know more about what .theActive and .theHides do in the code.

He explains what those do in here.

That function was made in this Post.

In the post he says this:

Loop through the home buttons and add a click handler. When the home button is clicked remove the active class and the hide classes and them toggle an animation class on the body.

function userAgent() { const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); theBody.classList.remove("bg2"); theBody.classList.remove("bg3"); const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); });

These are the backgrounds:

Each svg button has its own background.

const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); theBody.classList.remove("bg2"); theBody.classList.remove("bg3");

If you think Close is a better name, that works good.

I changed it to Close here:

https://jsfiddle.net/ybkum9tr/3/