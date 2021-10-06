Can this function be organized better?

I am up to organizing this group of functions:
https://jsfiddle.net/7dtkysg4/
I wasn’t sure what this function should be called.
so I decided to call it:
resetPlayButtons() Is that good?
Also, container might need to be changed to something else, I borrowed it from the
hideCurtains() function.
function resetPlayButtons() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.classList.add("isOpen");
}
or, maybe it should be this?
I changed container to: allPlayButtons
or, maybe it should just be: playbuttons?
function resetPlayButtons() {
const allPlayButtons = document.querySelector(".outer");
allPlayButtons.classList.add("isOpen");
}
That function was created here: Post #9
and the code originally looked like this:
document.querySelector(".outer").classList.remove("isOpen");
document.querySelector(".outer").classList.add("isOpen");
Do you need to see the html, and css?
css
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
width: 290px;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
margin: auto;
gap: 10px;
}
.outer.isOpen {
display: flex;
width: auto;
align-content: stretch;
}
html
<div class="outer">
Also,
playedButton
Should that be called just, ‘played’ instead?
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
function addPlayed(played) {
or, maybe one of these?
function addPlayedButton(played) {
function addPlayButtonPlayed(played) {
function addButtonPlayed(played) {
What that function does is change the color of the play svg after it is clicked.
Current flow of the functions:
Hide is at the top.
I wasn’t sure where the
addPlayed() should be placed.
I am thinking it would be placed below
resetPage()
function hideAll(elements) {
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
function resetPage() {
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
function showCovers(playButton) {
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPlayButtons() {
const allPlayButtons = document.querySelector(".outer");
allPlayButtons .classList.add("isOpen");
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetPlayButtons();
}
function addPlayed(playedButton) {
playedButton.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
addPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}