Can this function be organized better?

I’m first drawn to the name of userAgent. Why is it called that? It doesn’t seem to make much sense when it’s named like that. We can figure out a better name for it by considering what it does.

What happens when you click the cross, is that everything is reset back to the initial state. Calling the cross home is also confusing too. Normally a cross is to close something. If it was to go home then it should be a house symbol instead.

However, for some reason you have chosen to call the X symbol home instead. That to me is a much larger problem to be fixed. Being consistent about home or close is the most important issue at hand.

After that we can work on useragent, and after that we can work on what’s inside of it.