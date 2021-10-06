Can this function be organized better?

I do not think having everything lumped together like this is a good idea, and should be avoided.

https://jsfiddle.net/6uyahwbg/

function userAgent() { const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); }

So, I separated them into separate functions here:

Is the flow of how these functions are organized with separation good?

Is there anything I should change or adjust?

https://jsfiddle.net/e7a304df/

Does that look right?

or should those be in a different order?

1st function showHidden() {

2nd function showBody() {

3rd function showActive() {

Should showActive be under showHidden instead?

I’m a little confused on what the order of those should be.

That would look like this then:

https://jsfiddle.net/gjuybfed/

function showHidden() { const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); } function showActive() { const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); } function showBody() { const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); showHidden(); showActive(); } function homeClickHandler() { showBody(); }

I was thinking about doing it this way:

Would this way be better?

https://jsfiddle.net/1zeh93ko/

function showHidden() { const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide"); theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) { removeHide.classList.remove("hide"); }); } function showBody() { const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.remove("bg1"); const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active"); theActive.classList.remove("active"); showHidden(); } function homeClickHandler() { showBody(); }

I also don’t know what to call this function: It needs a name.

theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {

With this one

I changed this:

function showCovers(playButton) { const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.add("bg1"); }

To this:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() { function showBody() { const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.add("bg1"); } function showCovers(playButton) { const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); showBody(); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { hideAll(config.containers); const cover = evt.currentTarget; showCovers(cover); }

Though, I probably could have left it as this:

function showCovers(playButton) { const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); const theBody = document.querySelector("body"); theBody.classList.add("bg1"); }

What do you think?