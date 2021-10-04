Can this function be organized better?

Now that we have a consistent structure to the functions, there are some issues that I notice with the showAllPlayers code.

The function parameter is just selector. It would be better if we found a more specific name for it as we did with the the other functions.

Another problem is that the “.hide” selector is far too generic too. That will easily cause problems with later development as it too easily catches everything that is hidden, not just the players that we care about.

To deal with that, we can investigate to find out what is hidden, and use more specific names to deal with them.

Here is what is hidden:

<div class="container play2 with-curtain hide"> ... <div class="container play3 with-curtain hide">

Those are the same containers that we used with hideCurtains, using the “.with-curtain” selector. That means we should be able to use that with the showAllPlayers function too.

function resetPage() { hideCurtains(".with-curtain"); resetBackground("body"); showAllPlayers("..with-curtain"); }

We should also group those “.with-curtain” parts together:

function resetPage() { resetBackground("body"); hideCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllPlayers(".with-curtain"); }

And now it’s easy to tell that the resetPage code is only doing two main things instead of three. One thing is to reset the background, and the other is to reset the curtains where two different things are done to reset them.

We can have a separate function called just resetCurtains that does both of the things that are done in the hideCurtains and the showAllPlayers functions.

function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) { const allCurtains = Array.from( document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector) ); const removeCurtain = (curtain) => curtain.classList.remove("active"); const showPlayer = (player) => player.classList.remove("hide"); allCurtains.map(removeCurtain); allCurtains.map(showPlayer); } function resetPage() { resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); }

That’s a much better way to do things. https://jsfiddle.net/cnh0g7bu/