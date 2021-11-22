Can this function be organized better?

I’m wondering if Paul Wilkins will be included in the copyright for this.
It is a great tutorial but I always found that I was more likely to retain information when I solved a problem myself rather than having the solution served up on a platter.
Somehow I doubt it, but it would be an appropriate attribution if it occurred.
That’s why I now try to explain things in a descriptive detail, so that appropriate terminology and concepts can be engaged with. Because I am not on the clock, I have as much time as is necessary to try and help those concepts to be learned.
You should provide your own custom badge for inclusion on the associated website as a token of gratitude for the time you have taken to help people like this.
To be able to have the buttons fade-out when they are clicked on,
animationend was added to the
manageCover Function.
I had help with this, just to get the functionality working.
This is how the
coverClickHandler function originally looked without any changes to it.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
This was one attempt at trying to get the code to work.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
swapBackgrounds(evt);
}
}
function swapBackgrounds(evt) {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function coverClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
Here is what got it to work.
Working Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9w1bfqvd/
When you click on the buttons, you can see they now fade out.
How can the javascript be fixed so it is proper code?
This is the code that was added to it to get it to work.
This was the added CSS
body.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 800ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
This was the added: Javascript
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
var originalEvent = "";
function animationEndHandler2(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent);
}
}
function coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent) {
console.log(originalEvent);
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(originalEvent);
const cover = originalEvent;
showCovers(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
originalEvent = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function init(selectors) {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler2);
}
That originalEvent variable really is a problem, so let’s see what we can do about that.
In the coverClickHandlerContinue function the originalEvent variable is renamed to be cover. It’s not a cover though because the showCovers function calls it a playButton, and from that playButton the showCovers function gets the cover.
So the first change that needs to be done is that the coverClickHandlerContinue function parameter should be renamed to be playButton, with code in that function being renamed to use playButton instead.
The showCovers function doesn’t show all of the covers either. Instead it just shows one cover, so the showCovers function needs to be renamed to showCover instead. The originalEvent variable can also be more correctly renamed to be currentPlayButton instead.
The removal of initial-fade shouldn’t be in the coverClickHandlerContinue function either. Instead it’s more appropriate for that to be moved into the if statement that checks for initial-fade.
The coverClickHandlerContinue is now more easily understood to do things that are needed when showing the cover. We can move all of the coverClickHandlerContinue code (all except for the showCover line of course) into the showCover function. Any references to coverClickHandlerContinue can now be renamed to showCover, allowing us to delete the coverClickHandlerContinue function.
Following your instructions, this is what I have:
https://jsfiddle.net/d04ov5g9/
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
var currentPlayButton = "";
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function animationEndHandler2(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function init(selectors) {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler2);
}
Good one. That animationEndHandler2 shouldn’t have a number on it either. There doesn’t seem to be an animationEndHandler that already exists, so rename animationEndHandler2 to be animationEndHandler
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/jLtyca3g/
Will this global variable be removed, or is that staying?
let currentPlayButton = {};
One wasn’t needed with the
manageUI function, not sure why it would be needed in one and not the other. Maybe they both can’t be set up the same way.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function init(selectors) {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
How
animationend was added to each.
animationEndHandler added to
manageCover
Maybe this one needs
let currentPlayButton = {};
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function init(selectors) {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
animationEndHandler added to
manageUI
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
console.log(animationName);
if (animationName === "fadingOut") {
fadeReset();
}
}
function fadeReset() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
function init() {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
The currentPlayButton variable is a temporary storage place, so that while waiting for the animation to end, it can be remembered which play button was activated. That’s the only reason for the use of currentPlayButton
Another possible solution is to add a dataset value onto the body, allowing us to remove the currentPlayButton variable. That alternative solution could be explored too if you’re up for it.
What would the alternative solution be?
You mean this:
Another possible solution is to add a dataset value onto the body, allowing us to remove the currentPlayButton variable.
How would that be done?
What would the steps be to do that?
I was reading this:
I thought that it would be easy, but on further investigation dataset only lets you store a string value. It’s not possible to store a reference to a page element in a dataset, storing classname information is a terrible idea because parts of that change frequently.
Using a unique identifier is a possible solution but that means adding even more to the HTML code and other scripting code to get the appropriate unique id. Using a dataset is a bad motivation to start using unique ids when they’re not being already used, because we already have a good working solution, so datasets don’t look to be a viable solution.
That’s okay - for figuring out what doesn’t work is an important part of the process as well.
This is the last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
To be able to have the code work with the play buttons in a separate container, is there a proper way to do that?
An example of that would be this: https://jsfiddle.net/417vpLae/
The only thing I touched in the code was the html, placing the buttons, inside their own container.
After placing the play buttons inside a separate container, as shown below.
I received this error.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘classList’) at line 234 col 8
Which in the javascript points to this line:
el.classList.remove("hide");
Which is inside here:
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
To fix that error, I think
parent inside this function would need to be changed to
document.
I could be wrong though.
I do know that, after that is done, the error goes away.
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
html
Here would be the
playButtonContainer that holds all the buttons.
In here I am using
data-destination=" to reach the above html.
Though,
data-destination="" may not even be doing anything in the code.
or, maybe it is not needed, I am not sure.
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button data-destination=".play1" class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play2" class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play3" class="playc thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play4" class="playd thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play5" class="playe thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play6" class="playf thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play7" class="playg thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play8" class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play9" class="playi thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
</div>
I just realized,
.outer was not in the above updated jsfiddle with the changed
html.
It is needed, or it is not, I am not sure.
I added it in here: https://jsfiddle.net/417vpLae/
It may need to be there to hold everything in place.
And because it is referenced inside the javascript.
resetButtons(".outer");
<div class="outer">
</div>
<div class="playButtonContainer">
</div>
With the play buttons in their own container, this might be able to be removed.
I also could be wrong about this, and that this is still needed.
Yes it is, I’m pretty sure about that now.
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
resetButtons(".outer");
But
.outer would need to stay in the
html and
css to hold the structure together.
Also, this may need to be added to the css to hold the video/curtain in place.
But I am not sure yet.
or different properties would need to be placed in there.
.outer {
display: flex;
min-height: 100%;
}
Please left me know when you have finished changing things around, and let me know which set of code I should take a look at.
This is the code where the play buttons are in their own container: https://jsfiddle.net/d941n62h/
I don’t use jsitor to test code that often but after placing the above jsfiddle in there.
Then I turned on auto play.
autoplay: 1,
Then after changing
parent to
document in here.
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
I was able to get the video to play after clicking a button.
But that was all I was able to do.
After clicking a button, a connection is made, the video is playing, but there is no video showing on the screen.
I am not sure what that is able to tell you other than, what may be working partially, and what isn’t working.
Also, is
data-destination="" something that will be needed, or can that attribute be removed?
getAttribute("data-destination");
playButtonContainer
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button data-destination=".play1" class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<g id="play">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</g>
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play2" class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play3" class="playc thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play4" class="playd thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play5" class="playe thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play6" class="playf thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play7" class="playg thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play8" class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
<button data-destination=".play9" class="playi thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<use href="#play" />
</svg>
</button>
</div>
I think the idea would be to eventually remove the outer class, but not yet, and wait until progress has been made here first, which is the proper thing to do.
<div class="outer"></div>
My thinking would be to use
.container as the class to position the curtain without relying on
.outer.
.container {
position: absolute;
}
But I can’t guess without making progress, so that will have to wait.
Also, I would need to be able to see the curtain, and currently I am only able to see the buttons.
Well let’s see what the errors are when using the code at https://jsfiddle.net/d941n62h/
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'classList')
That’s happening in the managePlayer’s show function.
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
When the show function is given a null object, there’s nothing that can be done about that. Let’s look one level higher, at what calls the show function. I do that by setting a breakpoint on the first line of code in the show function, restart the code, and trigger the same problem to occur by clicking on a player.
The call stack shows me that the functions are:
- show
- initPlayer
- callback
That’s an amazingly bland and useless name, callback. Let’s rename it to be more informative about things.
// return function callback() {
return function addPlayerCallback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
That’s better. Now on rerunning the page and triggering the breakpoint, the call stack shows:
- show
- initPlayer
- initPlayerCallback
show has a function parameter of null
initPlayer has a wrapper of null
initPlayerCallback has a wrapper that is still null
It’s time for a new breakpoint. The old breakpoint at the show function can be removed, and a new breakpoint can be added to the playerAdder function. Running the code and clicking on a play button to trigger the same problem, brings us to the following line of code:
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
...
}
parent is a reference to playButtonContainer, and wrapper is null. We’ve found the culprit.
Clearly the wrap selector can’t be found because you’ve completely separated the players from the covers.
The intention of playerAdder was for the parent variable to be completely unique for each player, allowing us to get from a wrapper to the player. That can’t be done now because of the restructure. A different technique needs to be used.
To help prepare us for that new technique, we should remove parent from the playerAdder function and replace it with wrapper instead. The line that gets the wrapper should then be moved out of playerAdder and into the addPlayer function that calls the playerAdder function.
We have now reduced the complexity of the playerAdder function, and moved the crux of the problem to just one place here in the addPlayer function.
It is now possible to work on a solution to this problem. That solution is to have manageUI when it’s initialized, scan the page for all players and for all covers, storing them in an array object, for example:
[
{player: ..., cover: ...}
{player: ..., cover: ...}
{player: ..., cover: ...}
]
Even though our code does work with the wrapper, it makes better sense for manageUI to keep track of both the player and the cover. It’s easy enough to then get the wrapper from the player instead.
That way we can give manageUI a player and get the cover with something like manageUI.getCover(player)
And, we can give manageUI a cover and get the player with manageUI.getPlayer(cover)
Fortunately though all of the changes can be done on working code, which helps to ensure that things aren’t broken. When the changes are all in place, the code can then be used on the HTML with the separated players and covers.
This is going to be a long and difficult part of the project for you to do. How ready are you, to still be potentially working away at this solution until potentially next year?
Did you want me to change both of these return statements to:
return function addPlayerCallback?
or only one of these?
function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) {
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
I only changed it on this one: https://jsfiddle.net/c0pj682k/
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return function addPlayerCallback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
we should remove parent from the playerAdder function and replace it with wrapper instead. The line that gets the wrapper should then be moved out of playerAdder and into the addPlayer function that calls the playerAdder function.
const wrapper = wrapper.querySelector(".wrap");
Two wrappers can’t be on the same line.
Wrapper was used before it was declared error.
This?
const playerAdder = wrapper.querySelector(".wrap");