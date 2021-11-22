Can this function be organized better?

asasass: asasass: Is this everything? https://jsfiddle.net/afrqgzos/

Yep. The one thing that was done in that whole process was to replace a combination of addEventListener +removeEventListener with only a single addEventListener.

Everything else was responding to issues from that restructure, using best-practice techniques.

It’s easier to make those adjustments when code is well-structured. Poorly structured code becomes a nightmare to make those adjustments. Fortunately here the code is mostly well structured, so it wasn’t too tough to make those adjustments.

A fundamental principle when restructuring code is to test early, test often. When small steps are taken each time before testing, it tends to only be a small and easy update to get things working again.