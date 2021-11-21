Can this function be organized better?

That originalEvent variable really is a problem, so let’s see what we can do about that.

In the coverClickHandlerContinue function the originalEvent variable is renamed to be cover. It’s not a cover though because the showCovers function calls it a playButton, and from that playButton the showCovers function gets the cover.

So the first change that needs to be done is that the coverClickHandlerContinue function parameter should be renamed to be playButton, with code in that function being renamed to use playButton instead.

The showCovers function doesn’t show all of the covers either. Instead it just shows one cover, so the showCovers function needs to be renamed to showCover instead. The originalEvent variable can also be more correctly renamed to be currentPlayButton instead.

The removal of initial-fade shouldn’t be in the coverClickHandlerContinue function either. Instead it’s more appropriate for that to be moved into the if statement that checks for initial-fade.

The coverClickHandlerContinue is now more easily understood to do things that are needed when showing the cover. We can move all of the coverClickHandlerContinue code (all except for the showCover line of course) into the showCover function. Any references to coverClickHandlerContinue can now be renamed to showCover, allowing us to delete the coverClickHandlerContinue function.