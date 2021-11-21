Can this function be organized better?

There’s only one further thing that I would do in terms of the restructure with this event handler, and that is to split up the fadeResetHandler. Right now it’s checking if something should be done, then doing that thing. The handler should only do the checking before calling a separate function. That means moving the rest of the code after the if statement into a separate function.

The fadeResetHandler is actually an animationEndHandler and should be renamed to that instead.

That allows us to move the rest of the code after the if statement into a separate function called fadeReset.

That way instead of having fadeReset being called after the if statement:

if (animationName !== "fadingOut") { return; } fadeReset();

We can invert the condition in the if statement and have fadeReset being called from inside of it.

if (animationName === "fadingOut") { fadeReset(); }

Why that is beneficial is that it makes it easier to extend the code later on, should other animations other than fadingOut require other code being added there too.