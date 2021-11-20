Can this function be organized better?

To be able to have the buttons fade-out when they are clicked on,
animationend was added to the
manageCover Function.
I had help with this, just to get the functionality working.
This is how the
coverClickHandler function originally looked without any changes to it.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
This was one attempt at trying to get the code to work.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
swapBackgrounds(evt);
}
}
function swapBackgrounds(evt) {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function coverClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
Here is what got it to work.
Working Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9w1bfqvd/
When you click on the buttons, you can see they now fade out.
How can the javascript be fixed so it is proper code?
This is the code that was added to it to get it to work.
This was the added CSS
body.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 800ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
This was the added: Javascript
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
var originalEvent = "";
function animationEndHandler2(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent);
}
}
function coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent) {
console.log(originalEvent);
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(originalEvent);
const cover = originalEvent;
showCovers(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
originalEvent = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function init(selectors) {
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler2);
}