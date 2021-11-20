Can this function be organized better?

asasass: asasass: Which begs the question, if there is a better technique than using animationend,

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/animationend_event What would be used instead?

Well let’s see what currently happens in the code to cause the code in the handler to run.

resetPage ads a classname of fadingOut to the body the animationend event triggers the code in fadeResetHandler is run

Does fadingOut cause any CSS to occur? Yes it does. We can’t remove that.

Can the fadeResetHandler code be run without needing to wait for the event? No it can’t, for it must wait until the end of the animation.

I’ve added a little bit of code at the top of the fadeResetHandler code, to let me see the animationName when the animationend event triggers.

const name = evt.animationName; console.log(name);

There are several animation events that end up triggering the animationend event.

fade fadebody curtain1 curtain9 fadingOut fade

It’s only the fadingOut animation that we want the code to run on, so a guard clause can be handy there. If it’s not fadingOut then we return immediately out of the function.