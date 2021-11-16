Can this function be organized better?

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/nqm17exz/
I removed:
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
Code:
function fadeResetHandler(evt) {
const body = evt.target;
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
}
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
const body = document.body;
body.addEventListener("animationend", fadeResetHandler);
}
For guidance: Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/t19y4d5m/
Original working code, minimal changes made: https://jsfiddle.net/2fyo1s8t/
Which begs the question, if there is a better technique than using animationend,
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/animationend_event
What would be used instead?