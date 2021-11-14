Can this function be organized better?

asasass: asasass: But the code is not functioning properly, how is that good?

There are I think two main reasons why the code is not functioning. One of them is that your code is still removing the event listener. The update we made to the code is so that only one event listener is needed which means not removing it.

A second reason for trouble is that the fadeResetHandler is triggered on all types of animations that occur, and only one of them is the one that we want to use. The only animation that we want to reset the page on is when the fadingOut animation is being used. There is a problem though, and that is that the fadingOut animation is used when starting a video too. That means that the animationend event is not the correct technique to use. There is instead a much simpler solution that solves all of those problems.

However, first to the cleanup, where the removeeventlistener code is removed, helping to solve one of the issues.