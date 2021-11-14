Can this function be organized better?

I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/matgch9d/
You will get an console error saying: “Uncaught ReferenceError: body is not defined”
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
That is when you place a copy of the body variable in the init function.
That would mean this:
const body = document.body;
Gets added to here? https://jsfiddle.net/pwnf70tr/
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
const body = document.body;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
After doing that we get a new error message: “Uncaught ReferenceError: onAnimationEnd is not defined”
Here we get rid of that indirection, and just use fadeResetHandler instead of onAnimationEnd.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/u3kgxdrm/
The code is now broken and not functioning properly.
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
const body = document.body;
body.addEventListener("animationend", fadeResetHandler );
}
I am not able to click on all the play svg buttons without it breaking.
The init function is now happy, and there is some cleaning up to do, but the bulk of the work is done.
But the code is not functioning properly, how is that good?