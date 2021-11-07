Can this function be organized better?

Next is:
the addEventListener can be moved to the init function,
This was my attempt:https://jsfiddle.net/dcg5zfha/
What am I doing wrong, and should be doing instead?
function fadeResetHandler(evt) {
const body = evt.target;
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
/*const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);*/
}
function init(evt) {
const body = evt.target;
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}