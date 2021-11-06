Can this function be organized better?

It was a simple thing that was done to cause the problem, that simple thing being to move the fadeResetHandler function out of the resetPage function. So it should be a simple thing to fix the problem.

What causes the problem is that fadeResetHandler uses the body variable. That was defined in the resetPage function. The simple solution is to give fadeResetHandler access to the body element.

The fadeResetHandler function is an event handler, so it can easily access the event object through the first parameter in its parameter list. To reword slightly, the simple solution is to let the event handler access the event object. We don’t have a first parameter specified yet for the fadeResetHandler so that should be done first. Normally it’s a parameter of evt that is used to give event handlers access to the event object.

Because the event is happening on the body element:

body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);

the event object contains a reference to that body element in a property called target, which we can assign to a variable called body . That is the simple stuff that needs to be done to fix the problem.

Alternatively we could instead just use document.body instead of body in the function, but that is a bad design because it guarantees that the function will break whenever the animationend event is changed to be on a different element. We don’t want code to break, we don’t want brittle code at all, which is why the event object is so beneficial when it comes to dealing with event handlers.