Can this function be organized better?

JavaScript
#1

How can this function be organized better?

https://jsfiddle.net/3p5vadjy/5/

Code 1 adds a delay to the fadeout

   setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);

Code 2 adds a delay to .split-wrap being hidden from the dom

      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);

Code 3 While the curtains open, you are able to click the play button on the YouTube video.

const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none"

Full Function


  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);
        const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
#2

Do you remember how I was saying earlier that handlers should get information from the event, and then pass that event information on to other functions?

  function showVideo(cover) {
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 3000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
        const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    showVideo(cover);
  }

That helps to clean up the handler, and moves less of the trouble into the showVideo function.

Let’s now tidy up the showVideo function by moving parts out to suitably named functions too.

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }
  
  function delayFadeout() {
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 3000);
  }

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }
  
  function showWrap(curtain) {
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

The showVideo function is now much easier to understand.

  function showVideo(cover) {
    hide(cover);
    slideCurtain();
    initSplitWrap();
    showWrap(curtain);
  }
1 Like
#4

I’m getting an error.

curtain is not defined"

https://jsfiddle.net/p45a1tkz/2/

#5

This is where learning can occur.

The showWrap function uses curtain. Moving it into where curtain is defined makes good sense.

  function showWrap(curtain) {
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    showWrap(curtain);
  }

That showWrap function doesn’t need to search for thewrap. If thewrap is assigned in the slideCurtain function we can just use the show function instead.

  // function showWrap(curtain) {
  //   const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
  //   show(thewrap);
  // }

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

That leaves us with the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/0L73qvfc/

#6

This:


   setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);

Goes with this:

  function delayHide(el) {
    setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);

}

It doesn’t work when it’s not added.

#7

I changed this

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }

To this updated one

Was I not supposed to do that?

Updated:
https://jsfiddle.net/6r41q3ce/3/

   function delayHideSplitWrap() {
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 8000);
  }

  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHideSplitWrap();
  }
#8

That seems good. It’s nice that extracting code out to separate small functions helps to make it easier to organise things.

#9

My mistake, I didn’t realize you made an improvement here by removing duplication.

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }
#10

In this code, what does this do?

hide(cover);

With it removed, the code still works.

Does it serve a purpose, or can it be removed?

https://jsfiddle.net/chgtb2pq/

  function showVideo(cover) {
    //hide(cover);
    slideCurtain();
    initSplitWrap();
  }
#11

As the code still works without it, it seems that you have found some dead code.

Removing that dead code is an important part of keeping your code clean.

2 Likes
#12

I do not think having everything lumped together like this is a good idea, and should be avoided.
https://jsfiddle.net/6uyahwbg/

  function userAgent() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

So, I separated them into separate functions here:

Is the flow of how these functions are organized with separation good?

Is there anything I should change or adjust?
https://jsfiddle.net/e7a304df/

Does that look right?
or should those be in a different order?

1st function showHidden() {

2nd function showBody() {

3rd function showActive() {

Should showActive be under showHidden instead?

I’m a little confused on what the order of those should be.

That would look like this then:
https://jsfiddle.net/gjuybfed/

function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
  }

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    showHidden();
    showActive();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showBody();
  }

I was thinking about doing it this way:

Would this way be better?
https://jsfiddle.net/1zeh93ko/

  function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    showHidden();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showBody();
  }

I also don’t know what to call this function: It needs a name.
theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {

With this one

I changed this:

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

To this:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    showBody();
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideAll(config.containers);
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    showCovers(cover);
  }

Though, I probably could have left it as this:

 function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

What do you think?

#13

or, maybe like this would be better?

The showHidden function should be first, or last?

Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/2v05e6so/

 function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    showHidden();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showActive();
  }

or like this?

I think this may look better.
https://jsfiddle.net/s5zyjv17/

This is all confusing to me.

function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
  }

  function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });
    showActive();

  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showHidden();
  }
#14

I am not giving advice on many different branches of code.

Please pick one set of code that you feel the best about, and we’ll work on making progress from there.

1 Like
#15

I do not think having everything lumped together like this is a good idea, and should be avoided.

How can we make progress from here creating separation?

https://jsfiddle.net/dtneahsm/

  function userAgent() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg3");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

I’m thinking each of these would be in their own function if you agree.

In what order the flow of the functions would be arranged in, I’m not sure.

Meaning, which comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd.

    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");

    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg3");

    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});

Here are function names I picked out if you think those are good and can be used.

function showActive();
function showBody();
function showHidden();

And here if you think it is necessary and makes sense to.

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
    theBody.classList.add("bg2");
    theBody.classList.add("bg3");
  }

Meaning, if you think it would be good to move this out into its own function:

    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
    theBody.classList.add("bg2");
    theBody.classList.add("bg3");

Like this:

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
    theBody.classList.add("bg2");
    theBody.classList.add("bg3");
  }
#16

I’m first drawn to the name of userAgent. Why is it called that? It doesn’t seem to make much sense when it’s named like that. We can figure out a better name for it by considering what it does.

What happens when you click the cross, is that everything is reset back to the initial state. Calling the cross home is also confusing too. Normally a cross is to close something. If it was to go home then it should be a house symbol instead.

However, for some reason you have chosen to call the X symbol home instead. That to me is a much larger problem to be fixed. Being consistent about home or close is the most important issue at hand.

After that we can work on useragent, and after that we can work on what’s inside of it.

1 Like
#17

About userAgent, I have no idea, I couldn’t come up with a good name to call it. I googled user interface, then came across user agent and I went with that name.

I’m not really sure what a good name to call that would be.

The X, it’s meant to exit out of the video/page/screen. That’s its main purpose, to exit out and go back to the previous screen/page.

Maybe it should be called Exit, that or close.

https://jsfiddle.net/dtneahsm/

About what this function does, @PaulOB helped me with it.

He would know more about what .theActive and .theHides do in the code.

He explains what those do in here.

That function was made in this Post.

In the post he says this:

  1. Loop through the home buttons and add a click handler.

  2. When the home button is clicked remove the active class and the hide classes and them toggle an animation class on the body.

 function userAgent() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg3");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

These are the backgrounds:

Each svg button has its own background.

    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg2");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg3");

Do you think this would be better?

I replaced home with exit.
https://jsfiddle.net/s4otrcw2/

  function exitClickHandler() {
    userAgent();
  }

  function addClickToExit(exit) {
    exit.forEach(function exitHandler(exit) {
      exit.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const exit = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exit);
  }

Instead of exitHandler, it could be addExitHandler, if that is better.

If you think Close is a better name, that works also.
https://jsfiddle.net/ybkum9tr/1/

 function closeClickHandler() {
    userAgent();
  }

  function addClickToClose(close) {
    close.forEach(function addCloseHandler(close) {
      close.addEventListener("click", closeClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const close = document.querySelectorAll(".close");
    addClickToClose(close);
  }

Wait a second:

Like this though, right?

I changed close to closeButton
https://jsfiddle.net/ybkum9tr/3/

 function closeClickHandler() {
    userAgent();
  }

  function addClickToClose(closeButton) {
    closeButton.forEach(function closeButtonHandler(closeButton) {
      closeButton.addEventListener("click", closeClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const closeButton = document.querySelectorAll(".close");
    addClickToClose(closeButton);
  }