Can this function be organized better?

What do I do after I do this? https://jsfiddle.net/t19y4d5m/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
If you want me to next: delete this line:
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
This issue occurs
Issue:
Page changes back on its own
To reproduce , click on 1 svg play button, then click the Exit button .
Click on a 2nd svg play button and then don’t touch anything.
You will notice that the page goes back to the svg play buttons on its own without touching anything.