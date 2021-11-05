Can this function be organized better?

If this is what you wanted me to do, what is the next thing I should do?

Knowing that the fade effect is no longer working in the code.

Maybe what is done next in the code will fix that.

https://jsfiddle.net/hv7Lwd62/

Can progress be made from here?

function resetPage() { const body = document.body; body.classList.add("fadingOut"); function fadeResetHandler() {} const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler; body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); console.log("remove"); body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

The fade effect is not working now in the code at the above spot.

It was last working here: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/

The fade effect occurs after clicking the exit button.