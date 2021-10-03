Can this function be organized better?

Do you remember how I was saying earlier that handlers should get information from the event, and then pass that event information on to other functions?

function showVideo(cover) { hide(cover); const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); setTimeout(function() { const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout"); fadeout.classList.add("fade"); }, 3000); setTimeout(function() { const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap"); splitwrap.classList.add("hide"); }, 9000); const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap"); splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none"; const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container"); show(thewrap); } function coverClickHandler(evt) { const cover = evt.currentTarget; showVideo(cover); }

That helps to clean up the handler, and moves less of the trouble into the showVideo function.

Let’s now tidy up the showVideo function by moving parts out to suitably named functions too.

function slideCurtain() { const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain"); curtain.classList.add("slide"); } function delayFadeout() { setTimeout(function() { const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout"); fadeout.classList.add("fade"); }, 3000); } function delayHide(el) { setTimeout(function() { el.classList.add("hide"); }, 9000); } function initSplitWrap() { const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap"); splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none"; delayFadeout(); delayHide(splitWrap); } function showWrap(curtain) { const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container"); show(thewrap); }

The showVideo function is now much easier to understand.