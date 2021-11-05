Can this function be organized better?

If this is what you wanted me to do, what is the next thing I should do?
Knowing that the fade effect is no longer working in the code.
Maybe what is done next in the code will fix that.
https://jsfiddle.net/hv7Lwd62/
Can progress be made from here?
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
The fade effect is not working now in the code at the above spot.
It was last working here: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/
The fade effect occurs after clicking the exit button.
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}