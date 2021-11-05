Can this function be organized better?

Sorry but no. What you did there was to move the cost line into the function, by moving the function line up above the const statement.

There’s a huge difference between the function line, that being the line that has the start of the function, and the function itself.

The function is everything from the function keyword, the function name, the function parameters which are given in rounded parentheses, and the function body which is given in curly braces. Those curly braces define the scope of the function body.

Everything from the function keyword through to the closing brace is considered to be the function.

Recently I came across this lovely image that describes all of the parts of a function. This information might help you to understand some of the things that you are asked to do.