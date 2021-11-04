Can this function be organized better?

I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/zycq6bv0/
How do I do this?:
and have the const onAnimationEnd line refer instead to that fadeAnimationHandler function
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}