Can this function be organized better?

I will start back from the last working code here: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/
I need to do this:
extract the fadeResetHandler function to its own separate function definition.
What am I doing wrong here:
Am I forgetting to do something else?
This is supposed to be either let or const: let
onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
I am trying to get the code to work here but I can’t figure out how to.
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/pLndcokw/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
let onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}