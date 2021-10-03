Can this function be organized better?

How can this function be organized better?

https://jsfiddle.net/3p5vadjy/5/

Code 1 adds a delay to the fadeout

   setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);

Code 2 adds a delay to .split-wrap being hidden from the dom

      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);

Code 3 While the curtains open, you are able to click the play button on the YouTube video.

const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none"

Full Function


  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 5000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);
        const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }
Do you remember how I was saying earlier that handlers should get information from the event, and then pass that event information on to other functions?

  function showVideo(cover) {
    hide(cover);
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 3000);
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
        const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    showVideo(cover);
  }

That helps to clean up the handler, and moves less of the trouble into the showVideo function.

Let’s now tidy up the showVideo function by moving parts out to suitably named functions too.

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
  }
  
  function delayFadeout() {
    setTimeout(function() {
      const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
      fadeout.classList.add("fade");
    }, 3000);
  }

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }
  
  function showWrap(curtain) {
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

The showVideo function is now much easier to understand.

  function showVideo(cover) {
    hide(cover);
    slideCurtain();
    initSplitWrap();
    showWrap(curtain);
  }
I’m getting an error.

curtain is not defined"

https://jsfiddle.net/p45a1tkz/2/

This is where learning can occur.

The showWrap function uses curtain. Moving it into where curtain is defined makes good sense.

  function showWrap(curtain) {
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    showWrap(curtain);
  }

That showWrap function doesn’t need to search for thewrap. If thewrap is assigned in the slideCurtain function we can just use the show function instead.

  // function showWrap(curtain) {
  //   const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
  //   show(thewrap);
  // }

  function slideCurtain() {
    const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
    curtain.classList.add("slide");
    const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
    show(thewrap);
  }

That leaves us with the code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/0L73qvfc/

This:


   setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 10000);

Goes with this:

  function delayHide(el) {
    setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);

}

It doesn’t work when it’s not added.

I changed this

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }

To this updated one

Was I not supposed to do that?

Updated:
https://jsfiddle.net/6r41q3ce/3/

   function delayHideSplitWrap() {
    setTimeout(function() {
      const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
      splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
    }, 8000);
  }

  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHideSplitWrap();
  }
That seems good. It’s nice that extracting code out to separate small functions helps to make it easier to organise things.

My mistake, I didn’t realize you made an improvement here by removing duplication.

  function delayHide(el) {
      setTimeout(function() {
      el.classList.add("hide");
    }, 9000);
  }
  
  function initSplitWrap() {
    const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
    splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
    delayFadeout();
    delayHide(splitWrap);
  }
In this code, what does this do?

hide(cover);

With it removed, the code still works.

Does it serve a purpose, or can it be removed?

https://jsfiddle.net/chgtb2pq/

  function showVideo(cover) {
    //hide(cover);
    slideCurtain();
    initSplitWrap();
  }
As the code still works without it, it seems that you have found some dead code.

Removing that dead code is an important part of keeping your code clean.

I do not think having everything lumped together like this is a good idea, and should be avoided.
https://jsfiddle.net/6uyahwbg/

  function userAgent() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

So, I separated them into separate functions here:

Is the flow of how these functions are organized with separation good?

Is there anything I should change or adjust?
https://jsfiddle.net/e7a304df/

Does that look right?
or should those be in a different order?

1st function showHidden() {

2nd function showBody() {

3rd function showActive() {

Should showActive be under showHidden instead?

I’m a little confused on what the order of those should be.

That would look like this then:
https://jsfiddle.net/gjuybfed/

function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
  }

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    showHidden();
    showActive();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showBody();
  }

I was thinking about doing it this way:

Would this way be better?
https://jsfiddle.net/1zeh93ko/

  function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    showHidden();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showBody();
  }

I also don’t know what to call this function: It needs a name.
theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {

With this one

I changed this:

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

To this:

const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

  function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    showBody();
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    hideAll(config.containers);
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    showCovers(cover);
  }

Though, I probably could have left it as this:

 function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

What do you think?

or, maybe like this would be better?

The showHidden function should be first, or last?

Like this?
https://jsfiddle.net/2v05e6so/

 function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

  function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    showHidden();
  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showActive();
  }

or like this?

I think this may look better.
https://jsfiddle.net/s5zyjv17/

This is all confusing to me.

function showActive() {
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
  }

  function showHidden() {
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });
    showActive();

  }

  function homeClickHandler() {
    showHidden();
  }
I am not giving advice on many different branches of code.

Please pick one set of code that you feel the best about, and we’ll work on making progress from there.

I do not think having everything lumped together like this is a good idea, and should be avoided.

How can we make progress from here creating separation?

https://jsfiddle.net/6uyahwbg/

  function userAgent() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");
    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");
    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
    });

  }

I’m thinking each of these would be its own function if you agree.

In what order the flow of the functions would be arranged in, I’m not sure.

Meaning, which comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd.

Also, .theBody and .theActive be combined into their own function?

    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.remove("bg1");

    const theActive = document.querySelector(".with-curtain.active");
    theActive.classList.remove("active");

    const theHides = document.querySelectorAll(".hide");
    theHides.forEach(function needsAName(removeHide) {
      removeHide.classList.remove("hide");
});

Here are function names I picked out if you think those are good and can be used.

function showHidden();
function showActive();
function showBody();

And here if you think it is necessary and makes sense to.

 function showCovers(playButton) {
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }

Meaning, if you think it would be good to move this out into its own function:

    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");

Like this:

  function showBody() {
    const theBody = document.querySelector("body");
    theBody.classList.add("bg1");
  }