Can this function be organized better?

This is the most recent code that works with no issues: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/

function resetPage() { const body = document.body; body.classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() { body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); console.log("remove"); } body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

This is the change made that broke the code: https://jsfiddle.net/2y5mz19p/

First this becomes a function: function fadeResetHandler() {

Then I removed: body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);

And I added: const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;

Above:

body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);

This was the first instruction you gave me:

First make fadeResetHandler a separate function declaration inside of the resetPage function, and have the const onAnimationEnd line refer to that local function declaration of fadeResetHandler instead.

And this was a continuation of that instruction, providing more on what needed to be done:

That const statement doesn’t belong in the fadeResetHandler function. It should be below the function where it assigns fadeResetHandler to onAnimationEnd.

Was I not supposed to remove the removeEventListener?

Was it not supposed to be removed yet?

I removed it because const onAnimationEnd wasn’t able to reach the addEventListener.

When removed, it reaches:

Full Code:

function resetPage() { const body = document.body; body.classList.add("fadingOut"); function fadeResetHandler() { body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); } const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler; body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); console.log("hit"); }

When removeEventListener is removed from the code, this is what happens:

Page changes back on its own

To reproduce, click on 1 svg play button, then click the Exit button.

Click on a 2nd svg play button and then don’t touch anything.

You will notice that the page goes back to the svg play buttons on its own without touching anything.