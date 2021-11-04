Can this function be organized better?

This is the most recent code that works with no issues: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
This is the change made that broke the code: https://jsfiddle.net/2y5mz19p/
First this becomes a function:
function fadeResetHandler() {
Then I removed:
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
And I added:
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
Above:
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
This was the first instruction you gave me:
First make fadeResetHandler a separate function declaration inside of the resetPage function, and have the
const onAnimationEndline refer to that local function declaration of fadeResetHandler instead.
And this was a continuation of that instruction, providing more on what needed to be done:
That const statement doesn’t belong in the fadeResetHandler function. It should be below the function where it assigns fadeResetHandler to onAnimationEnd.
Was I not supposed to remove the removeEventListener?
Was it not supposed to be removed yet?
I removed it because
const onAnimationEnd wasn’t able to reach the addEventListener.
Seen here:
When removed, it reaches:
Seen here:
Full Code:
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("hit");
}
When removeEventListener is removed from the code, this is what happens:
Page changes back on its own
To reproduce, click on 1 svg play button, then click the Exit button.
Click on a 2nd svg play button and then don’t touch anything.
You will notice that the page goes back to the svg play buttons on its own without touching anything.