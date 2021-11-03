Can this function be organized better?

There is an issue with doing this: https://jsfiddle.net/628up5vd/

Page changes back on its own

To reproduce, click on 1 svg play button, then click the Exit button.

Click on a 2nd svg play button and then don’t touch anything.

You will notice that the page goes back to the svg play buttons on its own without touching anything.

How is that fixed in the code?

function resetPage() { const body = document.body; body.classList.add("fadingOut"); function fadeResetHandler() { body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); } const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler; body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); console.log("remove fadeResetHandler"); }

Was I supposed to do something else instead?

Was that an issue I was supposed to run into?

Was that an unexpected issue?

I know this is eventually supposed to be placed inside the init function, but not yet.

body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);

Last working code: No issues: https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/