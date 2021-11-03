Can this function be organized better?

I did this: First make fadeResetHandler a separate function declaration inside of the resetPage function
const onAnimationEnd line refer to that local function declaration of fadeResetHandler instead.
How do I have const refer to the local function declaration? I don’t understand how to do that.
const onAnimationEnd = {}; a global variable is what you wanted me to do.
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
const onAnimationEnd = {fadeResetHandler};
None of those ways I tried work in the code.
https://jsfiddle.net/1vt3z8eu/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
const onAnimationEnd = {};
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove fadeResetHandler");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}