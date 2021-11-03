Can this function be organized better?

No, that isn’t what I want you to do.
What I want you to do is to use the
body variable throughout the rest of the code in that functon…
I think this is what you want me to do:
Also, can I use this:
const body = document.body;
Instead of this?
const body = document.querySelector("body");
Is there a difference?
They both mean the same thing, right, just one is shorter?
or, should I really be using this instead?
document.querySelector("body");
For what I am going to be doing, does it matter which way it’s written, or either way is fine?
Then, what am I supposed to do next in the code?
https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove fadeResetHandler");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
Yes, document.body can be used instead.
That has already been stated in post #100
I understand that but, this is at the spot where I am having a tremendous amount of difficulty.
Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/
Following the instructions, I would be doing this:
Where the code does not work: https://jsfiddle.net/73b41oeu/
Attempted Code:
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
function resetPage() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
Is there way to do this in steps where the code continues to stay working?
or can this be done in steps where errors are used to get to the working code?
Okay, so step back before doing that and take it slower.
Instead of directly moving the function out, break it down into smaller steps. First make fadeResetHandler a separate function declaration inside of the resetPage function, and have the
const onAnimationEnd line refer to that local function declaration of fadeResetHandler instead.
When that is working, you can then move the fadeResetHandler function out of the resetPage function, and check if things are still working.
https://jsfiddle.net/1vt3z8eu/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
const onAnimationEnd = {};
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove fadeResetHandler");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
That const statement doesn’t belong in the fadeResetHandler function. It should be below the function where it assigns fadeResetHandler to onAnimationEnd.
There is an issue with doing this: https://jsfiddle.net/628up5vd/
Page changes back on its own
To reproduce, click on 1 svg play button, then click the Exit button.
Click on a 2nd svg play button and then don’t touch anything.
You will notice that the page goes back to the svg play buttons on its own without touching anything.
How is that fixed in the code?
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove fadeResetHandler");
}
Was I supposed to do something else instead?
Was that an issue I was supposed to run into?
Was that an unexpected issue?
I know this is eventually supposed to be placed inside the init function, but not yet.
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
Last working code: No issues: https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("hit");
}
Please go back to the most recent code that works, and give us details about the next instruction from there, and the change that you make that results in it not working.
This is the most recent code that works with no issues: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
This is the change made that broke the code: https://jsfiddle.net/2y5mz19p/
Was I not supposed to remove the removeEventListener?
Was it not supposed to be removed yet?
Full Code:
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("hit");
}
That is correct. You will see that it is later in the instructions after several other things have been done that it gets removed. But not yet.
Do you know the refactoring technique to inline a function? The opposite of that is to extract a function. The whole intent of this step is to extract the fadeResetHandler function to its own separate function definition.
It’s a very simple but fundamental aspect of programming.
I will start back from the last working code here: https://jsfiddle.net/gqf35tys/
I need to do this:
extract the fadeResetHandler function to its own separate function definition.
What am I doing wrong here:
Am I forgetting to do something else?
This is supposed to be either let or const: let
onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
I am trying to get the code to work here but I can’t figure out how to.
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/pLndcokw/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
let onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
You might laugh when you find out how simple this is.
Just move the fadeAnimationHandler function from the working code, to the blank line above the fadeAnimationHandler function, and have the const onAnimationEnd line refer instead to that fadeAnimationHandler function.
I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/zycq6bv0/
How do I do this?:
and have the const onAnimationEnd line refer instead to that fadeAnimationHandler function
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler();
function fadeResetHandler() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
Move the fadeResetHandler function above the
const onAnimationEnd line, and on that onAnimationEnd line, don’t invoke the fadeResetHandler. It is the open and closed parenthesis that invoke the function. Don’t do that, refer to the fadeResetHandler function instead. Just use the fadeResetHandler name on that line with no parenthesis.
What did I do wrong here: https://jsfiddle.net/1eb50mjL/
It’s still not working.
function resetPage() {
const body = document.body;
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
function fadeResetHandler() {
const onAnimationEnd = fadeResetHandler;
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
console.log("remove");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
It was the very first thing that I asked you to do that hasn’t been done.
I think that you might be failing to understand what is meant by
fadeResetHandler function
What do you understand that to mean?
Sorry but no. What you did there was to move the cost line into the function, by moving the function line up above the const statement.
There’s a huge difference between the function line, that being the line that has the start of the function, and the function itself.
The function is everything from the function keyword, the function name, the function parameters which are given in rounded parentheses, and the function body which is given in curly braces. Those curly braces define the scope of the function body.
Everything from the function keyword through to the closing brace is considered to be the function.
Recently I came across this lovely image that describes all of the parts of a function. This information might help you to understand some of the things that you are asked to do.