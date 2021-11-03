Can this function be organized better?

I understand that but, this is at the spot where I am having a tremendous amount of difficulty.

Last working code: https://jsfiddle.net/mynbt7Ls/

Following the instructions, I would be doing this:

Where the code does not work: https://jsfiddle.net/73b41oeu/

The code falls apart when const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {

is placed above: function resetPage() {

This: body.classList.add("fadingOut");

Has to be placed above: const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {

Then: const body = document.body; would need to be placed above both of those.

Which I did in the attempted code.

Attempted Code:

const body = document.body; body.classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() { function resetPage() { body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); } }

Then: body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);

Gets added to the init function.

function init() { const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); addClickToExit(exitButtons); body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

Is there way to do this in steps where the code continues to stay working?

or can this be done in steps where errors are used to get to the working code?