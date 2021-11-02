Can this function be organized better?

First:
This:
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
Becomes this:
const body = document.querySelector(“body”).classList.add(“fadingOut”);
Second: This becomes:
const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() {
This:
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler () {
Code Still Works: https://jsfiddle.net/hm5zfcrw/
function resetPage() {
const body = document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler () {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd)
}
document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
From there, what do I do next to where the code will continue to stay working?
or, am I supposed to be using errors to get it to work?
I tried doing this next, but the code stopped working here: https://jsfiddle.net/91txmvzf/
const body = document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() {
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
}
Then I did this:
I moved addEventListener to the init function.
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
I tried to follow the instructions you gave me to implement, but I couldn’t get it to work in the code.
Are there other things I am supposed to do also?