Can this function be organized better?

First:

This:

document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");

Becomes this:

const body = document.querySelector(“body”).classList.add(“fadingOut”);

Second: This becomes:

const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() {

This:

const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler () {

Code Still Works: https://jsfiddle.net/hm5zfcrw/

function resetPage() { const body = document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler () { document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd) } document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

From there, what do I do next to where the code will continue to stay working?

or, am I supposed to be using errors to get it to work?

I tried doing this next, but the code stopped working here: https://jsfiddle.net/91txmvzf/

const body = document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function fadeResetHandler() { function resetPage() { document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); } }

Then I did this:

I moved addEventListener to the init function.

function init() { const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); addClickToExit(exitButtons); document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

I tried to follow the instructions you gave me to implement, but I couldn’t get it to work in the code.

Are there other things I am supposed to do also?