How can this function be organized better?
https://jsfiddle.net/3p5vadjy/5/
Code 1 adds a delay to the fadeout
setTimeout(function() {
const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
fadeout.classList.add("fade");
}, 5000);
Code 2 adds a delay to .split-wrap being hidden from the dom
const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
}, 10000);
Code 3 While the curtains open, you are able to click the play button on the YouTube video.
const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none"
Full Function
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const curtain = document.querySelector(".curtain");
curtain.classList.add("slide");
setTimeout(function() {
const fadeout = document.querySelector(".fadeout");
fadeout.classList.add("fade");
}, 5000);
setTimeout(function() {
const splitwrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitwrap.classList.add("hide");
}, 10000);
const splitWrap = document.querySelector(".split-wrap");
splitWrap.style.pointerEvents = "none";
const thewrap = curtain.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
show(thewrap);
}