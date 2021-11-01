Can this function be organized better?

Here I added a fadeOut to the code where the page fades out when the Exit button is clicked.

https://jsfiddle.net/ym3p84s0/

@PaulOB helped me with this, his code had setTimeout in it which I figured out how to remove.

Is there anything in the javascript that can be improved or adjusted?

CSS

.fadingOut .isOpen { animation:fadingOut 5s ; } @keyframes fadingOut{ 0%{opacity:1;} 100%{opacity:0;} } }

Javascript

Would you write, or set the code up differently from how it is currently written?

There’s a function in it that needs to be called something.

One thought is calling it, animationEnd, or something different.

function resetPage() { document.body.classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() { document.body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); document.body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd) } document.body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

The code uses animationend event:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/animationend_event

Another way it could be written is this way: This uses once: true

function resetPage() { document.body.classList.add("fadingOut"); document.body.addEventListener("animationend", function needsAName() { document.body.classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); }, { once: true }); }

Also, in the code, document.body was previously written as document.querySelector("body")

Then I saw it could be written a different way: document.body

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Document/body

Depending on how the code is written, either

document.querySelector("body") or document.body can be used.

document.querySelector("body") would be written this way,

But I don’t know if anything can be improved further from here, if I were to use this setup instead of using document.body

I was thinking, moving the new code into a separate function, but I don’t know if that were to be possible here, and maybe something different would be done instead, I’m not sure.

function resetPage() { document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut"); const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() { document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut"); resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer"); document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd) } document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd); }

I was thinking something similar to how these were done:

function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) { const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector); function showBackground(background) { background.classList.remove("bg1"); } allBackgrounds.forEach(showBackground); } function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) { const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector); function showCurtain(curtain) { curtain.classList.remove("active"); } allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain); }

resetBackground("body"); resetCurtains(".with-curtain"); showAllButtons(".container.hide"); resetButtons(".outer");

Moving these out to a function, and calling it something.

document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut"); document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd) document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);