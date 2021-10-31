Can this function be organized better?

Here I added a fadeOut to the code where the page fades out when the Exit button is clicked.
https://jsfiddle.net/ym3p84s0/
@PaulOB helped me with this, his code had
setTimeout in it which I figured out how to remove.
Is there anything in the javascript that can be improved or adjusted?
CSS
.fadingOut .isOpen {
animation:fadingOut 5s ;
}
@keyframes fadingOut{
0%{opacity:1;}
100%{opacity:0;}
}
}
Javascript
Would you write, or set the code up differently from how it is currently written?
There’s a function in it that needs to be called something.
One thought is calling it, animationEnd, or something different.
function resetPage() {
document.body.classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() {
document.body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
document.body.removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd)
}
document.body.addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
The code uses
animationend event:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/HTMLElement/animationend_event
Another way it could be written is this way: This uses
once: true
function resetPage() {
document.body.classList.add("fadingOut");
document.body.addEventListener("animationend", function needsAName() {
document.body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}, {
once: true
});
}
Also, in the code,
document.body was previously written as
document.querySelector("body")
Then I saw it could be written a different way:
document.body
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Document/body
Depending on how the code is written, either
document.querySelector("body") or
document.body can be used.
document.querySelector("body") would be written this way,
But I don’t know if anything can be improved further from here, if I were to use this setup instead of using
document.body
I was thinking, moving the new code into a separate function, but I don’t know if that were to be possible here, and maybe something different would be done instead, I’m not sure.
function resetPage() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.add("fadingOut");
const onAnimationEnd = function needsAName() {
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd)
}
document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
}
I was thinking something similar to how these were done:
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function showBackground(background) {
background.classList.remove("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(showBackground);
}
function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) {
const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector);
function showCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.remove("active");
}
allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain);
}
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".container.hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
Moving these out to a function, and calling it something.
document.querySelector("body").classList.remove("fadingOut");
document.querySelector("body").removeEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd)
document.querySelector("body").addEventListener("animationend", onAnimationEnd);
Then doing something like this, I’m not sure how it would work in the code though.
onAnimationEnd("body");