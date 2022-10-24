Can this be written without the extra div?

HTML & CSS
#1

I added background to it.

https://jsfiddle.net/16nxomft/

.background {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0%;
  background: url("https://img.youtube.com/vi/CHahce95B1g/maxresdefault.jpg");
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-size: cover;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  pointer-events: none;
}

.slide .background {
  animation: fadeOutBack 8s forwards 0s;
}

@keyframes fadeOutBack {
  to {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}

      <div class="background"></div>
      <div class="panel-left"></div> 
      <div class="panel-right"></div>