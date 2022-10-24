Can this be written without the extra div?

I added background to it.
https://jsfiddle.net/16nxomft/
.background {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
top: 0%;
background: url("https://img.youtube.com/vi/CHahce95B1g/maxresdefault.jpg");
background-position: 0 0;
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
pointer-events: none;
}
.slide .background {
animation: fadeOutBack 8s forwards 0s;
}
@keyframes fadeOutBack {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
<div class="background"></div>
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>