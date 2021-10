I’m trying to learn grid and I was trying to get something like this to work and I can’t get anywhere?

The white and the brown are rows, how would you overlap the image by not using the usual absolute possition.

I have this so far which is absolutely rubbish.

Based on that.

how do I bring the “branding” and description closer together?

Most importantly how do I move the image to overlap in the other row

I want to get this effect: